Preview: NAU basketball coming to Prescott Valley for doubleheader

Men’s team faces Omaha, women take on UC Davis

PRESCOTT VALLEY — The NAU community is alive and well all across Arizona. And for fans in and around Prescott looking to get their sports fix without traveling to Flagstaff, NAU basketball has got you covered.

Men and women’s basketball will be coming down to the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley to host a doubleheader on Sunday, Dec. 8. The women will take on UC Davis (2-5) at noon while the men will take on Omaha (5-5) right after at 3 p.m.

This marks the first time the men’s team will play in Prescott since they battled BYU back on Nov. 30, 2011. Between then and now, both the men and women have played games on a number of Arizona’s Native American reservations, including last year’s venture in Tuba City.

“I was really surprised and impressed with how many people follow us, from Phoenix, from Prescott and just from different places across the state,” said men’s head coach Shane Burcar. “We want to make our fans come out and see us, and build that relationship with them and have that partnership with Prescott … But more importantly, it’s for other people to see a Division I basketball game.”

MEN VS. OMAHA

Last season, the 10-21 Lumberjacks were soundly defeated by Sacramento State 72-60 in the first round of the Big Sky Tournament. Barring a season-opening blowout to Arizona and its latest slip-up to UC Davis, NAU also strung together three strong wins over SAGU, Benedictine-Mesa and South Dakota.

In terms of how NAU is ranked amongst the Big Sky Conference, the team is listed at No. 8 but Burcar said that it should have no bearing on how they actually perform. Players like sophomore guard Luke Avdalovic (15.3 PPG, 2.3 RPG), sophomore guard Cameron Shelton (13.5 PPG, 7 RPG, 3.8 APG) and junior forward Bernie Andre have all stepped up to lead the Lumberjack offense.

“Everybody’s just buying into what coach Burcard has going on here. Everybody’s trusting the coaching staff even though most of them are new coaches here,” said Andre, who was named last season’s Big Sky Newcomer of the Year.

So far, Omaha is sitting tight with a middling 5-5 record after making it all the way to the Summit League Championship last season. This year, Omaha fields four players that are all scoring in double digits, including JT Gibson (15 PPG), KJ Robinson (11.9 PPG), Ayo Akinwole (11.1 PPG) and Matt Pile (10.9 PPG).

NAU’s glaring advantages over Omaha are its three-point shooting and rebounding. Thus far, Omaha has struggled in both categories while NAU’s been hitting three’s at a 40% clip and has outrebounded its opponents by an average 41-32 margin.

The last time these two met was last season on Nov. 14. The Lumberjacks trumped the Mavericks 76-66.

WOMEN VS. UC DAVIS

Sunday’s game will mark the first time NAU women’s basketball has played a game in the Prescott area. Head coach Loree Payne said she and the rest of the team are excited to put on a show for their fans in different parts of the state.

“For us, it’s really about getting that exposure for our program and letting people see an exciting style of basketball,” Payne said. “Anytime we can take our talent and go places through the state, I think it’s just a representation of NAU not just here in Flagstaff, but throughout Arizona.”

The women’s team is off to a slow start this season, compiling a 2-4 record with losses to strong teams like New Mexico, California Baptist, Freson State and Rice — who have a combined 23-11 record. However, the Lumberjacks may have some momentum on their side considering they just defeated Houston Baptist 79-62 on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Last season, NAU overcame Sacramento State in the first round of the Big Sky Championship but then fell to No. 1-seed Idaho in the second round. With talented pieces like guard Jacey Bailey (15.8 PPG, 6.3 RPG), redshirt sophomore forward Nina Radford (14.3 PPG, 5 RPG, 2.3 APG) and junior forward Khiarica Rasheed (13.7 PPG, 5 RPG), Payne’s up-tempo play style seamlessly complements the players’ ability to put up points in a jiffy.

“I think that’s what are identity is going to be because when we are up-tempo, we score points quickly. And as long as we just uphold that throughout the game, that we’ll be who we are,” Bailey said.

UC Davis has always been a contender in the Big West, winning the conference tournament last year and then losing to Stanford in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. This season, the Aggies are 2-5, falling 73-65 to Fresno State (mutual opponent of NAU) but recently defeating Sacramento State (NAU’s Big Sky rival) 77-75 in double overtime.

