OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Dec. 06
Weather  35.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott hoops to start annual reunion at boys game on Friday
Prep Basketball

(Courier logo photo)

(Courier logo photo)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: December 6, 2019 12:03 a.m.

PRESCOTT — Prescott boys and girls basketball will be tipping off an annual reunion to honor the team’s former coaches and players at the boys’ home opener on Friday.

Tom Bunger — former boys assistant coach from 1974-84 and girls head coach from 1982-1998 — is asking for all of Prescott’s former basketball coaches and players to attend a first annual reunion. This quasi-homecoming will recognize Prescott’s past coaches and players on two separate occasions: once during the halftime of the boys game on Friday, Dec. 8, and the other during the halftime of the girls game on Friday, Dec. 20.

After both games, all coaches, players, alumni and fans will be invited to gather at the mezzanine for a chance to reminisce and catch up with some old friends.

The boys team will be taking on Deer Valley on Friday at 7 p.m. while the girls team will face off against Saguaro on Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mazon, McCabe, Ramm, Schild, two late-’90s teams to enter Prescott High Athletic Hall of Fame
Prescott Athletic Hall of Fame announces 2018 inductees
Local Rundown: Peoria pushes past Prescott boys’ basketball, 66-60
West Virgina gov-elect plans to keep coaching
Local Rundown: Prescott boys' hoops puts together solid 4th, beats Peoria at Dome

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries