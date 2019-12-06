Prescott hoops to start annual reunion at boys game on Friday

PRESCOTT — Prescott boys and girls basketball will be tipping off an annual reunion to honor the team’s former coaches and players at the boys’ home opener on Friday.

Tom Bunger — former boys assistant coach from 1974-84 and girls head coach from 1982-1998 — is asking for all of Prescott’s former basketball coaches and players to attend a first annual reunion. This quasi-homecoming will recognize Prescott’s past coaches and players on two separate occasions: once during the halftime of the boys game on Friday, Dec. 8, and the other during the halftime of the girls game on Friday, Dec. 20.

After both games, all coaches, players, alumni and fans will be invited to gather at the mezzanine for a chance to reminisce and catch up with some old friends.

The boys team will be taking on Deer Valley on Friday at 7 p.m. while the girls team will face off against Saguaro on Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m.