Listen to local talent, Eric Ramsey at Coffeehouse Concert, Dec. 8
Come listen to local talent and enjoy a free cup of coffee at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.
Coffeehouse Concerts showcase local and regional talent with an emphasis on original music. The series is hosted by local singer/songwriter Jo Berger and will feature a variety of acoustic, contemporary and traditional styles of music.
This month enjoy blues artist Eric Ramsey, a two-time champion of the Phoenix Blues Society's Blues Showdown and semi-finalist at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, TN. With soaring vocals and organic arrangements, Eric writes from experience about the human condition. His arrangements and delivery encompass a spectrum of styles, from delicate fingerpicking to raucous, bluesy bottleneck slide.
This is a free event. Doors open at 2 p.m. and music begins at 2:30 p.m. Seats fill up fast, so please arrive early.
For more information, visit the Prescott Public Library Facebook page, call 928-777-1500, or visit prescottlibrary.info.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Storm-related power outages reported throughout quad-city area
- Mid-week storm moving through Northern Arizona
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: