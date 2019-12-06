OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Dec. 06
Weather  54.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Listen to local talent, Eric Ramsey at Coffeehouse Concert, Dec. 8

Eric Ramsey, a two-time champion of the Phoenix Blues Society's Blues Showdown and semi-finalist at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, TN will be this months Coffeehouse Concert guest at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8. (Eric Ramsey)

Eric Ramsey, a two-time champion of the Phoenix Blues Society's Blues Showdown and semi-finalist at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, TN will be this months Coffeehouse Concert guest at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8. (Eric Ramsey)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: December 6, 2019 12:28 p.m.

Come listen to local talent and enjoy a free cup of coffee at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Coffeehouse Concerts showcase local and regional talent with an emphasis on original music. The series is hosted by local singer/songwriter Jo Berger and will feature a variety of acoustic, contemporary and traditional styles of music.

This month enjoy blues artist Eric Ramsey, a two-time champion of the Phoenix Blues Society's Blues Showdown and semi-finalist at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, TN. With soaring vocals and organic arrangements, Eric writes from experience about the human condition. His arrangements and delivery encompass a spectrum of styles, from delicate fingerpicking to raucous, bluesy bottleneck slide.

This is a free event. Doors open at 2 p.m. and music begins at 2:30 p.m. Seats fill up fast, so please arrive early.

For more information, visit the Prescott Public Library Facebook page, call 928-777-1500, or visit prescottlibrary.info.

Eric Ramsey - "Hard Fall" - Live@Bob's by Live@Bob's

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Prescott Public Library

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Listen to local talent, enjoy a cup of coffee at Coffeehouse Concert, Oct. 13
Listen to local talent, enjoy a cup of coffee at Coffeehouse Concert, Nov. 10
Listen to local talent, enjoy a coffee at a Coffeehouse Concert, Sept. 8
7-in-7: ‘Frozen Jr.’, Photos with Santa, Eric Ramsey highlight local events
Prescott Public Library partnerships offer wide range of free programs

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries