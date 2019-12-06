Listen to local talent, Eric Ramsey at Coffeehouse Concert, Dec. 8

Come listen to local talent and enjoy a free cup of coffee at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Coffeehouse Concerts showcase local and regional talent with an emphasis on original music. The series is hosted by local singer/songwriter Jo Berger and will feature a variety of acoustic, contemporary and traditional styles of music.

This month enjoy blues artist Eric Ramsey, a two-time champion of the Phoenix Blues Society's Blues Showdown and semi-finalist at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, TN. With soaring vocals and organic arrangements, Eric writes from experience about the human condition. His arrangements and delivery encompass a spectrum of styles, from delicate fingerpicking to raucous, bluesy bottleneck slide.

This is a free event. Doors open at 2 p.m. and music begins at 2:30 p.m. Seats fill up fast, so please arrive early.

For more information, visit the Prescott Public Library Facebook page, call 928-777-1500, or visit prescottlibrary.info.

