Letter: Wonderful man
Editor:
For all who knew Gary Edelbrock, you know what a wonderful man he was! The energy and time he committed to Prescott Area Leadership, Lighting the Square (with Jersey Lilly), the real estate industry, and many other causes will be dearly missed. Gary was a man with passion, a sense of humor, and a desire to support the community.
I got to know Gary through PAL and as a Prescott City Councilman, he took an active role in giving me insight and support. Prescott, we have lost a kind and special man. Thank you Gary for all you did for so many of us!
Tammy Linn
Prescott
