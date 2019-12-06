Highway 169 lane closures to begin on evening of Dec. 8

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for lane closures on north- and southbound State Route 169 between Cherry Creek Road (milepost 9) and NF-9604K (milepost 11) while guardrail repair is underway.

The work is scheduled from 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, to 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9. Motorists should allow extra travel time while the following restrictions are in place: SR 169 will be narrowed to one lane during nighttime operations.

Flaggers and a pilot car will direct drivers through the work zone.

The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph.

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.