Come visit Santa with the Animals, Dec. 8
Santa will be bringing presents to the animal residents at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, 1403 Heritage Park Rd. in Prescott from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.
Join Santa as he roams the park handing out gifts and treats to the very deserving animal residents.
Come earlier in the day and stop by the event center lawn and help decorate the boxes that he’ll be giving out. Santa will also be available to meet with children, hear their holiday wishes and pose for pictures later in the day.
For more information, call 928-778-4242 or visit heritageparkzoo.org.
