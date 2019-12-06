Church News: Week of Dec. 7, 2019

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — https://www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in date order and as space allows. Thank you.

Mission Santa Maria, “A Traditional Catholic Church,” invites you to join us for the traditional Latin mass on Sunday at 3 p.m. The church is located at 12028 E. Turquois Circle, Dewey. After the celebration of mass, commiserate with us over coffee and donuts. For information, call 928-772-5081.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. Come worship with us! Sunday 10:00a.m., 11:00a.m. Fellowship, 11:30a.m. A Closer Look at the Lessons for This Day. Wednesday 4:30p.m. service theme will be: “To Set You Free From All Your Sorrow.” It is the second message in our “Behold the Child” series. Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org

Shabbat Chayei Sarah – Please note all activities for Beit Torah Jewish Congregation (www.onetorah.org ) are temporarily canceled due to Rabbi’s continuing recovery from broken collarbone, etc. thanks to semi running red light. Phone discussions and consultations possible. Topic this week: husbands and husbandry. For details please call: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email [ansheitorah@cableone.net].

“Life as a Muslim in America: Personal Perspectives” will be the topic at Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship this Sunday, Dec. 8. Born and raised in Morocco, longtime Prescott area resident Adim Zaazaa shares his personal experiences and lessons learned from living and raising a family in Yavapai County. Music: Jonathan Best

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Please join us for Shabbat services at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, preceded by our Oneg at 5:15pm. Saturday morning services with Torah reading at 10am. Parashat Vayetze. Call (928) 708-0018 for details.

Christmas Eve at American Lutheran Church offers something for everyone! Join us for a candlelight service to celebrate the birth of our Savior. Contemporary worship at 4:00p.m.; traditional services at 6:00, 8:00, and 10:00 p.m.; Holy Communion at 10:00p.m. All are welcome to worship with familiar carols and special Christmas messages.

American Lutheran Church presents the annual Walk Through Bethlehem — a Christmas experience for the community. Final performances are Dec. 7, 1:30-3:30 p.m; and Dec. 8, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Guided tours help guests relive the sights, sounds and smells of Bethlehem. Indoor seating while you wait.

Join us for this Sunday at Unity Church of Prescott for Rev Richard Rogers’ message “Peace in the Holidays”. Sunday services: 9 and 11 a.m. Youth program: 11 a.m. 145 S Arizona Ave., 445-1850. unityprescott.org. Christmas Eve candle lighting services at 5 and 7 p.m. We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church Bake Sale and Stocking Stuffer sale. Come and find everything you need, great baked goods and stocking stuffer gifts, too. Saturday Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 8944 E. Sommer Drive, 928-772-6366.

Come to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott, for beautiful gift baskets, $10 to $50 and homemade baked goods on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 1 to 4 p.m. Our cookbooks also make great stocking stuffers and hostess gifts. All proceeds support local nonprofit organizations.

Mark your calendars now for Yule Fest 2019 “What Sweeter Music” featuring music from around the world Saturday, Dec. 14, at 3 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. at American Lutheran Church. Free admission; freewill offering received. Join the 45-voice choir, handbells, pipe organ and full chamber orchestra to celebrate Christ’s birth.

Ecumenical Christmas Eve Service, 3 p.m. Communion Service at The Church of the Nazarene, 3741 N. Constance Drive, Prescott Valley; 6 p.m. Candlelight Service at PV United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. All are welcome.

Register now for the winter session of Women of Wisdom, sponsored by American Lutheran Church, beginning Jan. 8. Rhonda Trammel will present the first-hour teaching, “God of Wonders.” The second-hour class schedule is available online at www.americanlutheran.net/american-lutheran-church-links/women-of-wisdom. Classes fill fast; register now. Free childcare available.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St., Prescott – Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, at the downtown plaza, Great music and inspired worship on Sundays 8:45 a.m, 10:30 a.m. Spirited Sunday School classes for adult seniors with coffee and snacks 10:30 a.m. GOD IS GOOD……… PRAISE HIM…… PRAISE HIM New in town check us out.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 a.m. followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30 Sunday; coffee, refreshments and fellowship after service. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602.

Enjoy a FREE, low impact, high energy cardio class with easy routines and Christian music. It’s every Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. at Prescott Christian Church, 501 S. Senator Highway. Women of all faiths and churches are welcome. No registration needed. For more information, call 928-445-0680.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, “A Traditional Anglican Church,” 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott, services: Sunday Mass, 10 a.m. Wednesday Morning Prayer & Communion, 9:30 a.m. with Evening Prayer & Deacon’s Mass at 5:30 p.m. Come worship with us! Questions? Call Rev. Jerry Ellington at 479-426-2091.

You are welcome in our family at Firm Foundation Bible Church, Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Enjoy great expository preaching and warm fellowship. Children are welcome and loved. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road in Prescott Valley. Join us Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. for adult bible study of systematic theology. Jump in at any point. All are welcome.

The Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott, invites you to Sunday services and Sunday School at 10 a.m., and Wednesday testimonial meetings at 1 p.m. The Reading Room, where literature is available to read, borrow or purchase, is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome!

Welcome to the worlds of HU, an ancient, universal name for God. This sacred word can spiritually uplift people of any religion, culture or walk of life. All are welcome. From 10 to 11 am, Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Elsea Room. http:/www.eck-arizona.org.

Saturday, Dec. 7 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley, Worship Service at 5:00 p.m. Cookies exchange Dec. 14, at 2 p.m. Children’s Christmas Program is Dec. 15, at both worship hours 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Christmas Eve services will be 5:30, 8 and 11 p.m. All are welcome to attending any and all of these events.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E Rd 1 S, Sunday Worship Services: 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Sunday School: Youth 9:15 a.m. and Adults 10 a.m.; Adult Bible Study: Mondays 10 a.m. “Lessons and Carols” Combined Services Sunday Dec. 15, 10 a.m. Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, Dec. 24, 6 p.m. All are welcome!

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Park Avenue Show Choir will be performing on Acker Night, Dec. 13 at the Elks Theatre Crystal Room from 7:15-8:30 p.m. A Longest Night service, Darkness into Light will be held on Dec. 18 at noon. For those dealing with loss during the Christmas season.

10 a.m. Sunday Dec. 8 at Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset, Prescott. Reverend Patty Willis speaks on the traditions of the winter Solstice. Then our ancestors waited in the dark for the sun to rise again. As we too wait, are there lessons to learn in the darkness?

The Prescott Seventh Day Adventist church and Dewey/Humboldt churches will be presenting “The Promise” a beautiful musical Christmas program, the Promise given, the Promise kept, the Promise renewed. It will be on Saturday Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. All are invited to come and be richly blessed.