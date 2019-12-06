OFFERS
Breaking: 2 bodies found in Ash Fork

Originally Published: December 6, 2019 9 p.m.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is reporting that 2 bodies have been discovered off of Crookton Road in Ash Fork.

The bodies were found just after 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. YCSO detectives, along with an investigator from the Yavapai County Medical Examiner's Office, were on scene throughout the afternoon. A preliminary finding shows no evidence of foul play and a strong likelihood the pair, a man and woman in their 70's, died from exposure to the environment. The time of the deaths has not yet been established. A medical examiner's report is expected soon. The Daily Courier will provide updates when they become available.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

