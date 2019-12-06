Bears blank St. Mary’s 2-nil behind goals from Clynes, Gittins
Prep Girls Soccer
PHOENIX — Alexis Clynes and Bethany Gittins each scored a goal and the Bradshaw Mountain girls soccer team outshot St. Mary’s 35-2 in a 2-0 win Thursday night.
It is the first win of the season for the Bears (1-1, 0-0 Grand Canyon), which lost thier opener 6-0 to Arcadia on Tuesday.
Clynes scored in the 29th minute to put the Bears up 1-0, then Gittins added the club’s second goal of the half in the 39th minute to make it 2-0 and they never looked back.
“We dominated second-half possession and were never really threatened,” Bears head coach John Sterling said in an email to the Courier on Thursday night.
The Bears are looking for a bounce-back season after going just 9-7 overall last year, including losing four straight contests to end 2018.
UP NEXT
Bradshaw Mountain continues its two-match road trip Tuesday, Dec. 10, as they play at Cortez. Official start time is set for 6 p.m.
The Bears return home Dec. 12 to host Moon Valley at 5 p.m.
Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Storm-related power outages reported throughout quad-city area
- Mid-week storm moving through Northern Arizona
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: