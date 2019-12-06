Bears blank St. Mary’s 2-nil behind goals from Clynes, Gittins

PHOENIX — Alexis Clynes and Bethany Gittins each scored a goal and the Bradshaw Mountain girls soccer team outshot St. Mary’s 35-2 in a 2-0 win Thursday night.

It is the first win of the season for the Bears (1-1, 0-0 Grand Canyon), which lost thier opener 6-0 to Arcadia on Tuesday.

Clynes scored in the 29th minute to put the Bears up 1-0, then Gittins added the club’s second goal of the half in the 39th minute to make it 2-0 and they never looked back.

“We dominated second-half possession and were never really threatened,” Bears head coach John Sterling said in an email to the Courier on Thursday night.

The Bears are looking for a bounce-back season after going just 9-7 overall last year, including losing four straight contests to end 2018.

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain continues its two-match road trip Tuesday, Dec. 10, as they play at Cortez. Official start time is set for 6 p.m.

The Bears return home Dec. 12 to host Moon Valley at 5 p.m.

