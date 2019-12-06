Badgers make quick work of Mingus in region opener

PRESCOTT — Season openers are rarely ever pretty. And while that was relatively the case in the Badgers’ opener against Mingus on Thursday, they still eased to a 6-0 home win over the Marauders.

Prescott was scheduled to have their season opener against Poston Butte on Tuesday. However, Bill Shepard Field was still covered in snow from the weekend storm, which ultimately canceled the match.

Nevertheless, the Badgers jumped straight into Grand Canyon Region action as they hosted a historically scrappy Mingus squad. Even after coming out a little flat, Nicole Raiss put the Badgers ahead 1-0 when she smashed in a header off a cross from a corner kick.

Following the opening goal, Prescott’s speed and ball possession had the Mingus defense scrambling throughout the entire game. Despite the Badgers gradually improving as the game went on, they still only mustered one goal before halftime, which was unideal in the eyes of head coach Paul Campuzano.

“I thought we were real flat and our shape was pretty poor to start the game and unfortunately when you have athletes, they think they can play however they want and then play their way out of it, which for the most part happened tonight,” Campuzano said.

While Campuzano’s analysis might seem a little harsh, his adjustments at the break seemed to work out just fine as the Badgers immediately caught fire in the second half. Less than 10 minutes in, senior forward Lily Jensen scored back-to-back goals after big runs along the right wing gave Prescott a 3-0 lead.

“We played pretty well together for our first game but obviously there’s stuff that we need to work on and improve,” Jensen said. “But for our first game, it was pretty good. We passed well and connected well.”

Jensen’s brace essentially broke the game open and created more opportunities on the offensive end for Prescott. Sawyer Magnett — last season’s Grand Canyon Region Player of the Year — benefitted from Jensen’s speed on the flanks as she was able to bury a rebound from a Jensen shot for the Badgers’ fourth goal.

A pair of Emmas netted Prescott’s last two goals as Emma Stover hooked in a low shot from atop the 18-yard box. It was then Emma Alvarez’s turn when she swiftly sliced through the defense to slot one in with her left foot.

“In the second half, we got better. Our spacing was better so we can move the ball better. We weren’t just kicking and dumping the ball and chasing, which we really want to get away from this year,” Campuzano said. “A team like Mingus, we barely beat them last year 1-0, so it’s never easy with them … So the fact that we got as many goals as we did was nice.”

INJURY REPORT

Early in the second half, Raiss went down with an apparent ankle injury after colliding with the Mingus goalkeeper. She was assisted off the field and would not return the rest of the game.

UP NEXT

After taking care of business in their last region game until Jan. 23, the Badgers will aim to start a win streak with a freedom game against Saguaro on the road on Tuesday. Saguaro (1-0) is coming off a 6-1 victory Coronado on Tuesday.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.