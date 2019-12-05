Wet November helps parched state
Several parts of Northern Arizona just experienced one of the wettest Novembers on record.
Prescott Airport was one such location, seeing it’s fourth-wettest since 1948 with 2.43 inches.
“There isn’t an overlying premise to why it was so darn wet,” said Jonathan Suk, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS) office near
Flagstaff.
“What it came down to was we had a couple of storms lined up one after another.”
The healthy precipitation was well- needed, for Prescott and much of the state saw zero snow or rainfall in October and one of its driest monsoon seasons before that.
If storms continue to grace the state through December, the annual precipitation total may end up just about average for the year.
