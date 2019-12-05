Ugly Christmas Sweater Decorating Party, Dec. 7

Come to the Ugly Christmas Sweater Decorating Party at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Join us for an afternoon of decorating. You provide the sweater and we'll provide the ugly. Refreshments will be served.

This is a free event presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.

Click here to register online or call 928-777-1526.

