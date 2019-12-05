Prescott Valley PD to host ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event Dec. 10

The Prescott Valley Police Department will hold its last Coffee with a Cop event for 2019 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, according to a release.

The Coffee with a Cop event is scheduled to take place at Jen’s 7th Avenue Café, 6800 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley.

“Come and get acquainted with the Town of Prescott Valley’s new police chief, Steven Roser, as well as interact with other officers and employees of the police department and town,” the release states.

PURPOSE

Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together — over coffee — at neutral locations to discuss issues that matter and learn more about each other, while discovering mutual goals for the community in which they live and serve. It is building relationships — one cup at a time.

The schedules are already being made for 2020; so watch for the monthly locations. There will be some new locations, new days and new times.

For further information, you may contact Community Service Officer, Jerry Ferguson at 928-772-5114 or at jferguson@pvaz.net. Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies or 911 for emergencies.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.