Police: Suspect fakes lease agreement, occupies house

A Prescott woman is now sitting in jail on a $75,000 cash bond after allegedly trying to move into a home she had no right to occupy, police said.

On Nov. 23, a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputy was dispatched to the home in the 1300 block of W. Quartz Road, Prescott, on reports of trespassing/fraud.

The property owners, who generally live in the valley, explained to the deputy that they went to check on the home that day and were surprised to find a man and woman unloading belongings into it from a moving truck, according to a YCSO news release. The owners said they hadn’t given anyone permission to live in the home.

Deputies spoke with the suspects, both of whom claimed they were renters, the release states. The woman, 45-year-old Stephanie Heinrich, presented a residential lease agreement with a move-in date of Nov. 1, and ending on Nov. 1, 2030, making the lease agreement good for 11 years.

Heinrich told the deputies an elaborate story as to how she came to lease the house from the son of a man she had cared for who recently passed away, the release states. She also claimed to work as a nurse at the local hospital.

The lease agreement paperwork identified a property manager/attorney with an office on Gurley Street in Prescott, the release states. The paperwork also included the attorney’s signature. Deputies tracked down the attorney and confirmed that he did not know this couple, had no connection to the property, and never signed such an agreement.

Additionally, the lease agreement showed an address in Idaho where the monthly rent was to be sent, the release states. Deputies contacted law enforcement in the listed town and confirmed that no such address existed. They then confirmed via county records that the reporting parties were the true property owners. They also determined Heinrich was not a nurse and verified no connection to the local hospital.

After the extensive follow-up investigation, detectives sought and obtained a search warrant for the property to gather additional evidence in the case, the release states.

Deputies returned to the property with detectives on Nov. 25 to issue the warrant. No one was home at the time, but the warrant gave them authority to begin searching for evidence nonetheless, the release states.

Shortly after starting the search, the male renter, Heinrich’s boyfriend, arrived at the property. When interviewed, he confirmed Heinrich told him about the property after hearing about it from a person she had cared for who recently died, the release states. She was now dealing with the decedent’s son who allowed them to lease the home, he said.

Heinrich’s boyfriend admitted the lease was suspicious because he never met or spoke with the parties involved and only signed the lease at Heinrich’s request, the release states. He did note that Heinrich “lies all the time.”

Heinrich showed up at the home soon after. When confronted with the evidence, she admitted she downloaded legal documents and forged all the information, the release states. She then allegedly used the paperwork to convince a locksmith to change the locks.



When asked why she went through all the trouble, she explained that she and her family were struggling and did not know what to do, the release states. She made up the story about the death of the property owner because she did not want her boyfriend to find out they were in financial trouble.



Heinrich was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on charges including four counts of forgery and one count of fraud.

