Pet Photos with Santa benefit animals in need, Dec. 7 - 8

Christmas photos for people or pets will be taken with Santa at Whiskers Barkery, 225 W. G urley St. in Prescott from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 and from 12 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Photos are $10 for a framed 5x7 print or a CD with multiple photos that you can have printed or made in to Christmas cards. All proceeds benefit United Animal Friends.

No reservation is required. For more information, call 928-776-8700.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event