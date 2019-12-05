Pet Photos with Santa benefit animals in need, Dec. 7 - 8
Originally Published: December 5, 2019 11:42 a.m.
Christmas photos for people or pets will be taken with Santa at Whiskers Barkery, 225 W. G urley St. in Prescott from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 and from 12 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.
Photos are $10 for a framed 5x7 print or a CD with multiple photos that you can have printed or made in to Christmas cards. All proceeds benefit United Animal Friends.
No reservation is required. For more information, call 928-776-8700.
