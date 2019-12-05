Perennial plants you should cut back now

This week’s column is an extensive resource of perennial flowers that should be cut back now.

Local gardeners have given each a commonly used name rather than the scientific Latin name, so this list is alphabetized accordingly. I’ve included resources that explain garden zones on each flower mentioned.

When possible, online shopping opportunities are linked directly to the grower. To reduce the shipping cost of larger specimens, some can be ordered, delivered and picked up directly from the garden center. Still, the references are linked to each.

While it is tempting to cut back the whole flower garden in the fall, it can be nice to leave some perennials standing throughout the winter months. The seeds of echinacea and rudbeckia attract and feed the birds, while sedums hold onto snow like frosting in the gardens.

Some perennial plants like the protection their foliage provides for their crowns like asclepias (butterfly weed), chrysanthemums and heuchera (coral bells); they all fare best if cleaned up in February and March. The perennial plants mentioned below need to be pruned sooner rather than later.

A garden friend just shot a great Youtube video (Link https://bit.ly/2OThsHj) on how and when to prune back perennial flowers.

This may simplify this entire column.

The perennial flowers on this list are not attractive after a killing freeze. Also, recurrent problems with pests and diseases, which overwinter in the dead foliage and reemerge in spring, can kill blossoms. They are best cut down in the fall. If diseased, throw the leaves away. Do NOT use them for compost.

Perennial plants that should be cut back soon:

Bachelor’s Button (Centaurea montana)

Bearded Iris

Beebalm (Monarda didyma)

Blackberry lily (Belamcanda)

Blanket flower (Gaillardia)

Bronze fennel (Foeniculum vulgare)

Catmint (Nepeta)

Columbine (Aquilegia)

Corydalis

Crocosmia

Daylily (Hemerocallis)

False indigo (Baptisia australis)

Golden marguerite (Anthemis tinctoria)

Goldenstar (Chrysogonum virginianum)

Ground clematis (Clematis recta)

Hardy begonia (Begonia grandis)

Perennial sunflower (Helianthus)

Hollyhock mallow (Malva alcea)

Japanese anemone

Ligularia

Lilyleaf ladybell (Adenophora lilifolia)

Masterwort (Astrantia major)

Meadow rue (Thalictrum aquilegiifolium)

Painted daisy (Tanacetum coccineum)

Penstemon

Peony (Paeonia)

Phlox

Plume poppy (Macleaya cordata)

Salvia

Siberian bugloss (Brunnera macrophylla)

Sneezeweed (Helenium autumnale)

Solomon’s seal (Polygonatum odoratum)

Speedwell (Veronica spicata)

Yarrow (Achillea)

Until next week, I’ll be here at Watters Garden Center, helping gardeners with Christmas trees and pruning projects.

