Obituary: Sylvia E. Neely

Sylvia E. Neely

Sylvia E. Neely

Originally Published: December 5, 2019 9:57 p.m.

Sylvia E. Neely, 82, died peacefully in her sleep at Margaret T. Morris Center on the evening of a beautiful day, November 21, 2019.

She was born to Juanita Bridges Soderstrom and Dr. James Soderstrom in Denver, Colorado.

Being the daughter of an Army doctor, she moved numerous times before her family settled in 1949 at the Prescott VAMC, always known to her as Whipple.

Her favorite memories centered around her teenage years growing up in Quarters No. 9.

Sylvia attended Washington Elementary School, Prescott Jr. High School and Prescott High School, where she graduated in 1955. She then attended Arizona State University, then known as Arizona State College where she graduated in 1959 with a bachelors degree in early elementary education.

It was during her years at ASU where Sylvia met her future husband, William (Bill) Neely on a blind date. They were married June 11, 1960 in the United Methodist Church in Prescott.

They moved to Prescott in 1966 and have resided in the same home since then.

Sylvia was an elementary school teacher for three years in the Washington School District in Phoenix, Ariz. After having a daughter in 1963 and another in 1965, she decided to become a stay-at-home mom until they were both in high school. Her daughters are grateful for the time she devoted to them and for her nurturing their love of books, nature, and animals.

In the 1980’s, Sylvia returned to work as a librarian at Dexter Elementary School and later as one of the teachers for the New Horizons program for gifted students.

She retired from teaching in 1995.

Proud of her many years in Arizona, Sylvia chose to give back to her community by volunteering for many local groups including Girl Scouts, church, Prescott Audubon Society and Fort Whipple Museum.

Most special to her heart was the Sharlott Hall Museum, where she was involved in the Folk Arts Fair for many years. She also spent many happy hours researching and documenting the pioneer women represented in the rose garden on the museum grounds. She especially enjoyed interviewing long-time Yavapai County residents and recording 165 oral histories to preserve their memories for the Sharlott Hall archives.

Sylvia was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her beloved husband, Bill; her daughters, Lisa Reyes (Charlie), Beth Neely (Bret); grandson, Adam Reyes (Jessica); granddaughter, Amy Boehm (Troy), all of Prescott, and her sister, Susan Abold of Austin, Texas.

Sylvia had many friends in Prescott in her lifetime and cherished them all.

A celebration of her well-lived life will be held on December 16, 2019 at the Unity Church of Prescott, 145 S Arizona Ave in Prescott at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Sylvia requested donations be made to Sharlott Hall Museum or the Prescott Audubon Society.

Information provided by survivors.

