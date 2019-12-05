Obituary: Gordon Maddux 1931-2019

Gordon Maddux, born Denver, Colorado June 16, 1931, passed away peacefully in his Prescott, Arizona home on November 20th, 2019, at the age of 88.

Gordon will be remembered in the community for his service on the Prescott Unified School District board and involvement in the expansion of the local YMCA.

Gordon graduated from University of Northern Colorado in 1954, where he was later admitted into their athletes hall of fame as a gymnast.

Between 1960-1972 Gordon made many contributions to the sport of gymnastics. He was the head gymnastics coach at California State University in Los Angeles, founding member of the US Gymnastics Federation, co-chairman of the US Olympics Gymnastics Committee, and founded the Southern California Gymnastics Camp.

In 2014 Gordon was inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame, for his contributions as an ABC Sports commentator between 1964 and 1989. As a commentator, he will be remembered as “the voice of gymnastics,” using his colorful announcing style during five Olympic games and helping to bring the sport of gymnastics into the mainstream.

Gordon is survived by his two daughters, Maryiris Gottschall and Marta Damon, and son, Tim Maddux. Arrangements are being made for a Celebration of Life, held in Prescott, Arizona February 1st 2020. Event information can be found here www.facebook.com/events/831249707307426/

Information provided by survivors.

