Maine town fed up with soiled diapers left alongside roads
NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — A Maine town has had enough of the soiled diapers.
The town of North Yarmouth is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the person who’s discarding bags of soiled adult diapers alongside local roads.
Officials used social media Tuesday to raise awareness of the “diaper bandit.”
Town officials said that public works crews are cleaning up such messes two to three times a week. Residents are urged to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department with any tips about the perpetrator.
Littering carries a fine of between $100 and $500 for a first offense. Second offenses carry a fine of up to $1,000.
