'Let the Season Begin!' At YCPAC, Dec. 7

Acclaimed tenor Mackenzie Gotcher returns to the YCPAC stage to join with YC choirs, dancers and orchestra in a magnificent Christmas celebration featuring some of the season’s most beloved songs. Musically rich and visually stunning, the program blends traditional classics with contemporary favorites. A festive start to your holiday season that your entire family will enjoy.

"Let the Season Begin!" is being performed at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Admission starts at $10. Click here to purchase tickets online.

For more information, visit ycpac.com.

