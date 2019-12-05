Kornukopia Calendar, Dec. 6 - Dec. 14

Ongoing

Ice Skating, Nov. 16-Jan 1, Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. www.findlaytoyotacenter.com.

Wild Lights and Animal Sights, 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings through Saturday, Dec. 28, Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, 1403 Heritage park Road. Admission is $5 for members and $8 for nonmembers. www.heritageparkzoo.org.

2019 Gingerbread Village, open 24/7 Saturday, Nov. 30, through Wednesday, Jan. 1., Lobby of the Prescott Resort & Conference Center, 1500 E. Highway 69. 928-776-1666.

Valley of Lights Drive Through Display, 6 to 9 p.m. through Monday, Dec. 30, Fain Park. 928-772-8857.

“Frozen Jr,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7, Thursday, Dec. 12, Sunday, Dec. 15; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8 and Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15, Prescott Center for the Arts Main Stage, 208 N. Marina St., Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for youth, available online at www.pca-az.net.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Frankie,” 7 p.m. Friday and Sunday, Dec. 6 and 8; 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 9-11, Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “The Aeronauts,” 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday, Dec. 6, 7 and 12; 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 9-10, Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Friday, Dec. 6

Touchmark Trekkers Walking Group, 7 a.m., Touchmark Health & Fitness Club, 3150 Touchmark Blvd., Prescott. This walking group is open to the public.

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

Free clothing giveaway at First Southern Baptist Chruch of Chino Valley, 1524 N. Highway 89, 9 a.m. to noon.

Reader’s Theatre – “Buster’s Wife,” 7 p.m. Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, in the alley behind the main stage located at 208 N. Marina St., suggested donation of $5 at the door.

Laser Queen, 6 p.m., Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Jim & Linda Lee Planetarium, 3700 Willow Creek Road, $6, www.prescott.erau.edu/about/planetarium/public-shows.

Laser Zeppelin, 7 p.m. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Jim & Linda Lee Planetarium, 3700 Willow Creek Road, $6, www.prescott.erau.edu/about/planetarium/public-shows.

Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon,” 8 p.m. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Jim & Linda Lee Planetarium, 3700 Willow Creek Road, $6, www.prescott.erau.edu/about/planetarium/public-shows.

Saturday, Dec. 7

37th annual Christmas parade, 1 p.m., downtown Prescott

65th annual Courthouse Lighting, 6 p.m. courthouse plaza

Let the Season Begin!, 7 to 9 p.m., Yavapai Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon Street.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church Bake Sale and Stocking Stuffer sale, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 8944 E. Sommer Drive, 928-772-6366.

Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with admission, no reservations necessary.

Free clothing giveaway at First Southern Baptist Chruch of Chino Valley, 1524 N. Highway 89, 9 a.m. to noon.

Reader’s Theatre – “Buster’s Wife,” 2 and 7 p.m. Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, in the alley behind the main stage located at 208 N. Marina St., suggested donation of $5 at the door.

Crafternoon at the Library:Ugly Sweater Christmas Decorating Party, 2 p.m. Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Join us for an afternoon of decorating; you provide the sweater and we'll provide the ugly. Refreshments will be served. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m

Reader’s Theatre – “Buster’s Wife,” 2 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7601 Skoog Blvd, suggested donation of $5.

CoffeeHouse Concerts Presents: Eric Ramsey, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Doors open at 2 p.m., music begins at 2:30 p.m. Coffeehouse Concerts showcase local and regional talent with an emphasis on original music.

Democratic Women of the Prescott Area (DWPA) Holiday Party and Fundraiser, 5 to 9 p.m. Hassayampa Inn Marina Room, 122 E Gurley St. Featured speakers Coral Evans, Mayor of Flagstaff and Emma Burns, 2019 DWPA scholarship recipient. $60 per person, includes cash bar, holiday meal, silent auction, music and dancing. RSVP/Tickets with meal preference by Monday, December 2 at dwpaaz.org or email to dwpa@dwpaaz.org.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Present Laughter,” 3 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Laser Holidays, 3 p.m., Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Jim & Linda Lee Planetarium, 3700 Willow Creek Road, $6, www.prescott.erau.edu/about/planetarium/public-shows.

Laser Genesis, 4 p.m., Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Jim & Linda Lee Planetarium, 3700 Willow Creek Road, $6, www.prescott.erau.edu/about/planetarium/public-shows

Laser Queen, 6 p.m., Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Jim & Linda Lee Planetarium, 3700 Willow Creek Road, $6, www.prescott.erau.edu/about/planetarium/public-shows.

Laser Zeppelin, 7 p.m. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Jim & Linda Lee Planetarium, 3700 Willow Creek Road, $6, www.prescott.erau.edu/about/planetarium/public-shows.

Pink Floyd’s “The Wall, 7 p.m. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Jim & Linda Lee Planetarium, 3700 Willow Creek Road, $6, www.prescott.erau.edu/about/planetarium/public-shows.

Monday, Dec. 9

Swingin’ for Change Yavapai Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon Street, Prescott.

Republican Men’s Forum, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hotel St. Michael, 205 W. Gurley St., Prescott. Lunch costs $20. 928-308-1544.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “In the Christmas Mood: A Holiday Music Spectacular,” 7 p.m., Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Prescott Toastmasters meeting, 6:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall of Unity Church, 145 S Arizona Ave, Prescott. Visitors welcome.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6 to 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, off Lakeshore Drive in Prescott Valley. 928-772-9564 or tops.org.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7:30 a.m., Open Door Baptist Church, 8451 E. Stevens Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-413-4060.

Tuesday Morning Book Club, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. News of the World (2016) by Paulette Jiles. Join the Tuesday Morning Book Group in discussing a diverse selection of fiction and nonfiction. Reap the benefits of others' insights and experiences as they apply to the stories.

5/6 Book Club, 4 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., A sixth grader reveals the universal indignities of middle school, the challenges of self-discovery, and the joy of making true friends in The 47 People You'll Meet in Middle School by Kristin Mahoney. All registered participants will receive a personal copy of each month's book. For youth, grades 5-6. Register online, at the Youth Desk, or call 928.777.1537. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.



Queen of Hearts, 6 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave. 928-776-1125; vfw541prescott.org.



Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Sacred Heart Church, 115 Fleury St. Prescott. 928-499-1329 or hcromeek@gmail.com.

Touchmark Trekkers beginning hiking club, 8 a.m., Touchmark Health & Fitness Club, 3150 Touchmark Blvd., Prescott. RSVP to this free event at 928-632-7800.

Tuesday morning Book Club, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Free to all ages, 10 a.m. to noon. Join the discussion of a diverse selection of fiction and nonfiction books.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church Bake Sale and Stocking Stuffing Sale, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 8944 E. Sommer Drive. 928-772-6366.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

High Noon Toastmasters meeting, noon, Masonic Hall (third floor- access from stairs at the back), 1028 Willow Creek Road., Prescott. Gain confidence and leadership skills in a fun, friendly, safe environment.

VFW Post 541 Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave, Prescott. 928-776-1125.

Prescott Military Pilots, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Club, Prescott Valley. 928-848-2742.

Children Read to a Dog, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Library Children’s Section, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. prescottvalleyfun@gmail.com.

Writing Workshops: Creating Atmosphere, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Register at www.prescottlibrary.info, at the Ask a Librarian Desk or call 928-777-1526.

Wednesday Night Movie Series, 4:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, free, Life Animated, rated PG, Light refreshments provided and open captions will be shown.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Reincarnation discussion group, as examined through regression hypnosis, how and why, 6:30 p.m., Wild Iris Coffee Shop, 124 S. Granite Street. Free, all ages.

Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m..

Outdoors Explorers, 4 p.m. Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Create a yummy, edible aquifer to explore how these underground reservoirs work. Use Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM) to learn more about the natural world. For children, ages 8-12. Register online, at the Youth Desk, or call 928.777.1537. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library. The Outdoors Explorer Club meets rain or shine.

WORDS Book Club, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Free, all ages, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Nature Writing: Eco Poetry and Prose with Pam Davenport, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 Walker Road, Prescott, $60, members save 10 percent. Participants will leave with at least two new pieces of writing, ideas for enhancing our own writing, the inspiration to see wnature, and the knowledge to understand how we are a part of it.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Legends of Guitar” concert by Anthony Mazzella, 7:30 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Nature Writing: Eco Poetry and Prose with Pam Davenport, 9 a.m., Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road. $60 with 10% off for Highlands Center members, register by calling 928-776-9550 or at www.highlandscenter.org.

Friday, Dec. 13

Acker Musical Showcase, downtown Prescott, opening ceremony starts at 5 p.m., musicians begin at 5:30 p.m.

Chair Yoga, 1 p.m. Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Chair yoga allows you to do yoga regardless of your ability. Chair Yoga will help you build and keep your strength, flexibility and balance. Instructor Lori Wallach has been teaching yoga for over 14 years, and has experience teaching all kinds of yoga, from power yoga to meditation. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.

Third Friday Chamber Music Series, 3:30 p.m. Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Music featured this month includes: Brahms Trio for clarinet, cello, and piano. Movements III and IV; Wieniaski Duo for piano and violin. Movement II; Lochner Trio for violin, viola and piano. Movements III, IV; Koechen Trio for bassoon, flute and clarinet. Movements I and III. All programs are subject to change. For more information, call Bruce or Suzanne at 778.6965.

All-you-can-eat Fish Fry $9/Shrimp $11, 4:30 to 7 p.m., VFW-Buckey O’Neill Post 541, 202 N. Arizona Ave.

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Annual Cookie Walk, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., All Saints Anglican Church, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott. “Heavenly fudge,” crafts and cookies sold by weight - $8 a pound. www.allsaintsprescott.org.

Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with admission, no reservations necessary.

Memory Café, 9 to 10 a.m., Susan J. Rheem Adult Day Center, 3407 N. Windsong Drive, Prescott Valley.

Yavapai Flute Circle, noon to 2:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, Children’s Program Room, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-3040

Contra Dance, 7 to 10 p.m., First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Donations $6- $9. All dances taught beginning at 7 p.m. No partner needed.

Wreaths Across America, 10 a.m., Prescott National Cemetery, 500 N. Highway 89. 253-973-2867 or 928-445-4860 ext. 7569

Sunday, Dec. 15

Nutcrackers! 7 to 9 p.m., Yavapai Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon Street.

Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.

Prescott Orchid Society, 1:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Open to the public.