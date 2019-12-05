Iraq firefighters visit Quad Cities, exchange ideas

A group of fire service professionals from the Republic of Iraq met with local emergency responders and officials to discuss firefighting techniques, funding issues and training concerns Tuesday, Dec. 3.

At the meeting were Yavapai County Emergency Manager Ron Sauntman, Yavapai County Supervisors Rowle Simmons and Thomas Thurman, and representatives from the Prescott Fire Department and Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA).

The exchange was facilitated by the U.S. State Department through the International Visitor Leadership Program.

The U.S. Embassy in Iraq selected seven leaders from fire departments throughout Iraq and arranged for them to spend three weeks traveling the United States, learning and sharing with fellow firefighters. They spent a week in Washington, D.C., a week in Arizona, and are off to Michigan before making a final stop in New York.

Sauntman started the meeting by introducing the group of men to the fundamentals of how emergency management works in Yavapai County. He explained that it’s primarily a support service for a diverse group of frontline emergency response organizations that function within Yavapai County.

Prescott Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Cory Moser began a discussion on how the City of Prescott works in cooperation with fellow fire districts and then CAFMA Chief Scott Freitag followed up with specifics on how resources are shared and training facilities are used.

Thurman concluded the conversation by explaining the role the Board of Supervisors plays in support of emergency management and the safety and security of Yavapai County as a whole.

After the discussion, a time of question-and-answer took place, and several questions exploring the similarities and differences between fighting fires in Bagdad, AZ, and Baghdad, Iraq, were discussed.

Some of the biggest differences that came to light were the number of staff working at each fire station. In Yavapai County it is not uncommon to have six to eight men and women working one shift, while in Iraq, 40-60 people will work one location during one shift.

One of the questions posed by the Baghdad Airport Fire Chief was “What do you do if your entire crew is called out to a rural fire and another fire starts right next to your station?”

Freitag answered: “We get coverage from other stations, but that does sometimes mean a delay in getting to the second fire.”

Freitag went on to explain the “reliability ratio,” or how often an engine is at its base location when it is called out to a fire. An acceptable percentage is 80% or higher. When the reliability number falls below that, they know they are in need of additional resources.

The Iraq firefighters came from a variety of positions including the Fire Chief for the City of Baghdad. Each man had an opportunity to both ask and answer questions during the discussion utilizing the translators provided by the State Department.

After the question-and- answer time, the men went outside to examine the equipment that had been brought to the meeting, and showed special interest in the hazardous materials (HAZMAT) apparatus.

Before the firefighters went their own way, they all stood in front of the HAZMAT truck for several group photos, expressed thanks for the time and the resources shared and promised to stay in touch.

During their visit, the Iraq firefighters were able to visit the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Learning and Tribute Center, as well as the deployment site where the 19 Hotshots lost their lives.

Information provided by Yavapai County and the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority.