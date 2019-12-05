OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Dec. 05
Weather  37.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Iraq firefighters visit Quad Cities, exchange ideas

Fire service professionals from the Republic of Iraq stand with local emergency responders in front of the a hazardous materials apparatus shared by the Prescott Fire Department and Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority. (David McAtee/Courtesy)

Fire service professionals from the Republic of Iraq stand with local emergency responders in front of the a hazardous materials apparatus shared by the Prescott Fire Department and Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority. (David McAtee/Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 5, 2019 9:22 p.m.

A group of fire service professionals from the Republic of Iraq met with local emergency responders and officials to discuss firefighting techniques, funding issues and training concerns Tuesday, Dec. 3.

At the meeting were Yavapai County Emergency Manager Ron Sauntman, Yavapai County Supervisors Rowle Simmons and Thomas Thurman, and representatives from the Prescott Fire Department and Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA).

The exchange was facilitated by the U.S. State Department through the International Visitor Leadership Program. 

The U.S. Embassy in Iraq selected seven leaders from fire departments throughout Iraq and arranged for them to spend three weeks traveling the United States, learning and sharing with fellow firefighters. They spent a week in Washington, D.C., a week in Arizona, and are off to Michigan before making a final stop in New York.

Sauntman started the meeting by introducing the group of men to the fundamentals of how emergency management works in Yavapai County. He explained that it’s primarily a support service for a diverse group of frontline emergency response organizations that function within Yavapai County.  

Prescott Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Cory Moser began a discussion on how the City of Prescott works in cooperation with fellow fire districts and then CAFMA Chief Scott Freitag followed up with specifics on how resources are shared and training facilities are used.

Thurman concluded the conversation by explaining the role the Board of Supervisors plays in support of emergency management and the safety and security of Yavapai County as a whole.

photo

Fire service professionals from the Republic of Iraq meet with local emergency responders and officials in Yavapai County Tuesday, Dec. 3. (David McAtee/Courtesy)

After the discussion, a time of question-and-answer took place, and several questions exploring the similarities and differences between fighting fires in Bagdad, AZ, and Baghdad, Iraq, were discussed. 

Some of the biggest differences that came to light were the number of staff working at each fire station. In Yavapai County it is not uncommon to have six to eight men and women working one shift, while in Iraq, 40-60 people will work one location during one shift. 

One of the questions posed by the Baghdad Airport Fire Chief was “What do you do if your entire crew is called out to a rural fire and another fire starts right next to your station?” 

Freitag answered: “We get coverage from other stations, but that does sometimes mean a delay in getting to the second fire.” 

Freitag went on to explain the “reliability ratio,” or how often an engine is at its base location when it is called out to a fire. An acceptable percentage is 80% or higher. When the reliability number falls below that, they know they are in need of additional resources.

The Iraq firefighters came from a variety of positions including the Fire Chief for the City of Baghdad. Each man had an opportunity to both ask and answer questions during the discussion utilizing the translators provided by the State Department.

After the question-and- answer time, the men went outside to examine the equipment that had been brought to the meeting, and showed special interest in the hazardous materials (HAZMAT) apparatus. 

Before the firefighters went their own way, they all stood in front of the HAZMAT truck for several group photos, expressed thanks for the time and the resources shared and promised to stay in touch.

During their visit, the Iraq firefighters were able to visit the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Learning and Tribute Center, as well as the deployment site where the 19 Hotshots lost their lives.

Information provided by Yavapai County and the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

County has new manager for Emergency Services
Fire chief hints at plans for future during meeting to explain blending plan
Fire chief: Get leaner, and save money
PV mayor now allowed to open emergency gates in case of evacuation orders
Fire chief hints at plans for future during meeting to explain blending plan

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries