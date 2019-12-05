OFFERS
Hospital sends $3K bill for pulling toy from girl’s nose

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 5, 2019 11:55 p.m.

LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas mother says she received a $3,000 bill after doctors removed a plastic doll shoe stuck in her 3-year-old daughter’s nose.

KTNV-TV reported Tuesday that Lucy Branson stuck two pink Polly Pocket plastic doll shoes up her nose -- one in each nostril.

Her mother Katy Branson says she was able to remove one of the shoes but even urgent care couldn’t reach the second shoe.

Branson says she then took her daughter to Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican Siena Campus in Henderson where physicians used a tweezer-like tool to successfully remove the shoe in seconds.

The Branson family says they initially received a bill for $3,000 but the charge was reduced to $1,700 because of a high deductible medical policy.

