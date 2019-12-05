OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Dec. 05
Weather  37.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Holiday cheer keeps coming with Christmas parade, courthouse lighting

Ninety floats, marching bands and special groups participate in the 38th annual Prescott Chamber Christmas Parade in downtown Prescott Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. (Courier file)

Ninety floats, marching bands and special groups participate in the 38th annual Prescott Chamber Christmas Parade in downtown Prescott Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. (Courier file)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: December 5, 2019 8:25 p.m.

photo

The lights come on as part of the 64th Annual Christmas Yavapai County Courthouse Lighting in downtown Prescott Satuday, Dec. 1, 2018. (Courier file)

Head downtown for some more holiday cheer as Saturday, Dec. 6, sees more than 90 entries in the 37th annual Prescott Chamber Christmas Parade and thousands of lights for the 65th annual Courthouse Lighting.

This will be the second year the parade will have horses, and there’ll be more bands than ever with six coming, one of which performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, said Prescott Chamber of Commerce Special Events Coordinator Scott Currey. The route is going to stay the same, Currey said.

This year’s theme is “The Ugly Christmas Sweater,” and it’s going to be interesting to see what people come up with, he said.

“We’re encouraging everybody to pull out their ugly Christmas sweaters and come on down,” Currey said. “We might even pick out one for a little prize.”

The parade starts at 1 p.m. and the main sponsor, Findlay, is going to be real involved at the beginning of it, he said. People should get downtown early and set up their chairs, Currey said. Blankets, sweaters and jackets are also advised because the parade is going to happen even if it rains or snows, he said.

After the parade, there’s going to be entertainment on Gurley Street for a couple of hours, and at 5 p.m. the entertainment will switch to the courthouse and go until 6 p.m. when the Courthouse Lighting program begins, Currey said. There’s going to be around 200,000 lights this year, said Prescott Downtown Partnership Executive Director Kendall Jaspers.

There’s a couple new things this year, Jaspers said. All the decorations on the north side of the courthouse have been restrung and switched to LED lights thanks to a grant, he said. Generous donations have also made it so the trees on the east side were able to be restrung with LED lights as well, Jaspers said.

The courthouse display might not be the biggest display in the state, with other cities’ being much bigger, but there’s something personal about Prescott’s, he said.

photo

Ninety floats, marching bands and special groups participate in the 38th annual Prescott Chamber Christmas Parade in downtown Prescott Satuday, Dec. 1, 2018. (Courier file)

“It’s just real homey,” Jaspers said. “It’s got a lot of heart.”

What’s really rewarding, he said, is seeing other people enjoy and appreciate the display. One Christmas night, he and his wife went out and saw hundreds of people walking around courthouse plaza singing carols, taking pictures and having a good time with their families, Jaspers said.

The Prescott Downtown Partnership has again wholesaled Christmas City mugs to various places around Prescott with whatever profit made on them going to the courthouse lighting, he said. More than $6,000 was raised last year, Jaspers said.

Seeing the Christmas Parade and going to the Courthouse Lighting keeps the Christmas spirit going for Arizona’s Christmas City, Currey said.

“We go all out for our parade,” he said. “There’s nothing like all those lights coming on at one time.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Christmas parade, courthouse lighting set for Dec. 7 in downtown Prescott
Christmas Parade, Courthouse Lighting this weekend
Christmas season continues with Christmas Parade, Courthouse Lighting
Light parade kicks off holiday season
Downtown Prescott set to become Christmas Central

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries