Holiday cheer keeps coming with Christmas parade, courthouse lighting

Head downtown for some more holiday cheer as Saturday, Dec. 6, sees more than 90 entries in the 37th annual Prescott Chamber Christmas Parade and thousands of lights for the 65th annual Courthouse Lighting.

This will be the second year the parade will have horses, and there’ll be more bands than ever with six coming, one of which performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, said Prescott Chamber of Commerce Special Events Coordinator Scott Currey. The route is going to stay the same, Currey said.

This year’s theme is “The Ugly Christmas Sweater,” and it’s going to be interesting to see what people come up with, he said.

“We’re encouraging everybody to pull out their ugly Christmas sweaters and come on down,” Currey said. “We might even pick out one for a little prize.”

The parade starts at 1 p.m. and the main sponsor, Findlay, is going to be real involved at the beginning of it, he said. People should get downtown early and set up their chairs, Currey said. Blankets, sweaters and jackets are also advised because the parade is going to happen even if it rains or snows, he said.

After the parade, there’s going to be entertainment on Gurley Street for a couple of hours, and at 5 p.m. the entertainment will switch to the courthouse and go until 6 p.m. when the Courthouse Lighting program begins, Currey said. There’s going to be around 200,000 lights this year, said Prescott Downtown Partnership Executive Director Kendall Jaspers.

There’s a couple new things this year, Jaspers said. All the decorations on the north side of the courthouse have been restrung and switched to LED lights thanks to a grant, he said. Generous donations have also made it so the trees on the east side were able to be restrung with LED lights as well, Jaspers said.

The courthouse display might not be the biggest display in the state, with other cities’ being much bigger, but there’s something personal about Prescott’s, he said.

“It’s just real homey,” Jaspers said. “It’s got a lot of heart.”

What’s really rewarding, he said, is seeing other people enjoy and appreciate the display. One Christmas night, he and his wife went out and saw hundreds of people walking around courthouse plaza singing carols, taking pictures and having a good time with their families, Jaspers said.



The Prescott Downtown Partnership has again wholesaled Christmas City mugs to various places around Prescott with whatever profit made on them going to the courthouse lighting, he said. More than $6,000 was raised last year, Jaspers said.

Seeing the Christmas Parade and going to the Courthouse Lighting keeps the Christmas spirit going for Arizona’s Christmas City, Currey said.

“We go all out for our parade,” he said. “There’s nothing like all those lights coming on at one time.”