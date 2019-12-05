Hendrix Auditorium viewed as promising entertainment venue for locals and national touring bands

The historic Hendrix Auditorium at Mile High Middle School opened 80 years ago as a theater space for the then-high school students, families and community members, be it for a holiday concert, school assembly or civic meeting or event.

Yet most evenings and weekends, this still-vital, almost 900-seat venue is idle.

Mile High alumnus and singer/songwriter guitarist Dylan Ludwig said he was swarmed by memories when he recently revisited the auditorium with a small team of folks connected with The Raven Café. This troupe of musicians and entertainment organizers wish to make the school theater a “destination” spot by booking national touring groups that will have broad audience appeal. Their intention would then be to devote a portion of the proceeds to enriching the Prescott Unified School District’s performing and fine art programs.

“I think it’s awesome; something we have needed for some time,” Ludwig said of the fledgling project while on a recent tour of the auditorium with Principal Andy Binder. “It’s cool that I got to go here, and now to come back and be part of bringing more musicians to where I got started.”

A Raven Café founder Newt Lynn said he sees this as a “win/win” venture for the district and the community by bringing a new level of entertainment to this downtown setting surrounded by niche restaurants, boutique shops, art galleries, museums and regularly scheduled festivals at the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza just a block away. There is ample on- and off-premise parking; the city parking garage is just around the corner, he noted.

Lynn and Ludwig are joined in their vision by Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter Candace Devine whose professional resume includes backup singing gigs with such artists as Christina Aguilera, Adam Lambert and Boyz II Men. The two see this collaboration as a chance to put Prescott on the musical entertainment map while also offering the district a chance to raise its community profile.

“We want to enhance what we already have, and then expand on it,” Devine said. “We have a small music city.”

The Raven Café is known for its weekend musical entertainment, the cozy restaurant attracting groups from near and far. The obstacle is space — their performers are limited to a front corner on the café’s main floor.

“This theater is amazing,” Devine said. “I’d like Prescott to get on the map as a music city for touring bands. Enhance what we have on a bigger scale.”

DISTRICT VIEW

This proposal comes at the same time another group of community leaders are seeking to utilize and refurbish the more modern Ruth Street Theater at Prescott High School as an affordable venue for, primarily, existing community performers, be they choral groups, jazz bands, dance troupes or theatrical productions.

District Superintendent Joe Howard said he is delighted to be part of both visions. He does not see them as competitors, but rather allies in offering a broad range of performing arts at existing school facilities.

He said he feels like both groups are working to create something of a Prescott-based “artist colony.”

The Ruth Street Theater supporters needed an acoustically-suitable, modern space where they could perform and their patrons could come and watch them, Howard said. In return, he said, the project supporters hope to make some improvements that will benefit community artists and district students.

The Raven Productions’ crew was seeking a somewhat different vibe and audience, Howard said. They, too, see a role in nurturing young talent and exposing them to broader musical opportunities, he said.

“They love the retro, throwback feel of the space at Hendrix,” Howard said. “And they want to bring national acts, or semi-national acts, that not only speak to the people of Prescott, but will make Prescott a destination place.”

Most importantly, Howard said, both groups are “super genuine” and committed to benefiting the students of today and tomorrow.

“They are thinking of kids before thinking of anything else. Let’s put the money back into our kids. I so love that.”

KICK OFF

To launch the Hendrix Auditorium endeavor, Lynn said the plan is for an April concert featuring bluegrass legend Del McCoury with an opening by the local band Sugar and the Mint.

The details have not all been finalized, but the expectation is that tickets will range from a low of $15 for students up to $65.

Lynn’s crew is also at the same time working on a similar arrangement with the Sedona/Oak Creek School District so that they could have multiple bookings of some of their headliner musicians.

“We want to see how the community responds, and then book people who we know can excite people all across the demographics,” Lynn said.

WELCOME BACK

Mile High’s principal said he welcomes the chance to invite people back to a place that they may remember from their youth.

“It will be so cool to get them a chance to experience it again,” Binder said.

“I love the arts, and I want to get them in front of the community,” Howard said. “I want the community to remember these are their buildings, and they are not closed on weekends.”