Friday Catchall: You're disenfranchising my vote!

By Tim Wiederaenders | TWieds_editor
Originally Published: December 5, 2019 7:45 p.m.

The Friday Catchall:

• DISENFRANCHISE – Ballots and expectations are to elections, like gravy is to biscuits … or snow is to winter.

Okay, you can tell what’s on my mind. Still, I think lawmakers, groups filing lawsuits and elections officials all need to take one step backward.

This past week two groups asked a federal judge to void an Arizona law that says ballots have to be received by county officials by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. Attorney Sarah Gonski said the state has “no legitimate interest” in enforcing the deadline, particularly when the state is promoting that people cast their ballot by mail.

“Although Arizona may certainly set a reasonable deadline to receive ballots to ensure the finality of election results, the current Election Day receipt deadline is unreasonable and disenfranchising,” she wrote. “It is contrary to voters’ reasonable expectations, necessitates that ballots be cast far earlier than they need to be, and is poorly communicated to voters.”

She told the judge what would be reasonable is to require that ballots be postmarked by the 7 p.m. deadline and received within five business days afterward. “After all, Arizona need not complete its total vote count until 20 days after Election Day,” she said.

I completely disagree.

Not only do elections officials regularly issue the deadline reminders (read: Yavapai County), less than 2% of participating, registered voters do not comply — disenfranchising those of us who do it right.

It is these groups that must not understand deadlines and, remember, voting by mail is done to increase participation —not force you to vote earlier than needed or force you out.

Voters’ reasonable expectations necessitates that ballots be cast far earlier than they need to be? No, I say if you want to vote by mail, do so by Oct. 30 (the Wednesday before Election Day, Nov. 5). If you can’t hit that, deliver your ballot before 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5 (using this year’s dates as an example).

Gonski says minority voters, particularly those in rural counties, are five to six times more likely than Anglos to have their early ballots uncounted because they did not arrive on time. And she said at least some of the blame for that is “traceable to Arizona’s long history of discrimination against minority voters.”

Really. How about just following the rules, like the rest of us are required to do? By the way, aren’t ballots printed in both English and Spanish?

When it comes to elections and Election Day, I expect — reasonably — to receive results from the election on election night before I have to go to press with the newspaper (and before you have to go to bed).

How about that?

• GHOSTS – This is also the same attorney who told the court that the requirement to have ballots in by the 7 p.m. Election Day deadline caused so many people to “waste their vote on a ghost candidate.”

That would be Marco Rubio in 2016 presidential preference primary who had quit the race days before Election Day; he quit after the ballots were printed, thus, becoming a “ghost candidate.”

Folks, this is why we constantly urge you to stay up on the issues and the candidates. If you waste your vote on a “ghost,” that’s on you.

• QUOTE – “Every election is determined by the people who show up.” — Larry J. Sabato, “Pendulum Swing.”

• PICK OF THE WEEK – (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): the Prescott Christmas Parade and Courthouse Lighting, Saturday, Dec. 7, from 1 to 8 p.m. in downtown Prescott.

Gotta love Arizona’s Christmas City!

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.

