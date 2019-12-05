OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Dec. 05
Weather  45.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Flores: December holiday health care survival guide

Britt Flores. (Courtesy)

Britt Flores. (Courtesy)

By Britt Flores, Courier Columnist | bfloreswrites
Originally Published: December 5, 2019 7:06 p.m.

What an amazing start to our holidays! With snow still on the ground and our courthouse looking as festive as can be with its beautiful Christmas lights, Prescott has certainly donned her best dress for the season!

This weekend starts with parades and lightings, then flows every weekend into Acker Night, Mr. AND Mrs. Claus “Santa sightings” and no end to holiday boutique special “sips-and-shop” invites, church recitals and family and friend get-togethers, it’s easy to get excited, then overwhelmed, then exhausted.

Here’s my take on how to not only survive December in “Christmas Town” but how to thrive and truly enjoy the holidays.

Make a budget for gift giving and stick to it! Having a holiday budget is both fun and rewarding! Instead of coming from a place of scarcity, decide on how much you can afford to give (both to individuals and charities) and buy thoughtfully without going into debt. Our very own town has so many adorable boutiques, with owners and staff who genuinely enjoy assisting you in your selections (that is why they have shops to begin with!) Antique Row has gift selections for any budget. We found beautiful jewelry and clothing for $10 and under. Remember, when we shop from Amazon, we aren’t helping commerce at home. Support our local shops, both older and new, and see how much our local business community appreciates your dollars. When you shop local, you’re literally helping these “Mom and Pop’s” put presents under the tree for their own “little people” — it’s almost like giving to charity and shopping for your loved ones at the same time.

Decide a social calendar, schedule what matters most to you and fill in your “extras” from there. Love the tree lighting? Commit to that. Love your committee luncheon? Put that on your calendar — not so sure you have time to meet with a friend you see daily? Don’t sweat it. Pick the holiday events that feed your soul and make sure you leave enough time for going to the gym, eating healthfully and relaxing. Overextending ourselves during the holidays out of guilt or obligation feeds those lower vibrations that make us sick and weary. We don’t have to host every cookie exchange or be present at every city function … unless you’re the Mayor — then that’s probably a job requirement!

Map out your dietary needs, make copies, send them to everyone you know (Ok — perhaps simply text them ahead of time to those who will be serving you food as a polite thing to do for your hosts) and stick to them! Last year I made myself sick by compromising my diet. I ate gluten-free, but I had dairy, an overabundance of sugar, fat and salt — by the time New Year’s came around I was so depressed, bloated, sluggish and just generally toxic, that I barely enjoyed the beauty of the season! This year, I am not compromising my health. It’s a mental shift to not eat the sugar cookie that you’ve just decorated or to not drink the organic, hot chocolate that everyone is raving about, BUT, nothing is worth your health (or mine), and with discipline and positive self-talk, you can create a fulfilling food holiday without making yourself sick.

The holidays should be a joyful time, filled with love, compassion, wonderment and a reminder of our personal faith. When we fill every single spare moment of our holidays by overextending ourselves financially and emotionally, it’s hard to allow any of those positive feelings to come into our home and hearts. Boundaries aren’t meant to restrict us, they are meant to help us reserve the energy we have for the people and the life events that matter most.

Good luck out there and Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and Happy (almost) New Year. We’ll see you amid the fun.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries