Flores: December holiday health care survival guide

What an amazing start to our holidays! With snow still on the ground and our courthouse looking as festive as can be with its beautiful Christmas lights, Prescott has certainly donned her best dress for the season!

This weekend starts with parades and lightings, then flows every weekend into Acker Night, Mr. AND Mrs. Claus “Santa sightings” and no end to holiday boutique special “sips-and-shop” invites, church recitals and family and friend get-togethers, it’s easy to get excited, then overwhelmed, then exhausted.

Here’s my take on how to not only survive December in “Christmas Town” but how to thrive and truly enjoy the holidays.

Make a budget for gift giving and stick to it! Having a holiday budget is both fun and rewarding! Instead of coming from a place of scarcity, decide on how much you can afford to give (both to individuals and charities) and buy thoughtfully without going into debt. Our very own town has so many adorable boutiques, with owners and staff who genuinely enjoy assisting you in your selections (that is why they have shops to begin with!) Antique Row has gift selections for any budget. We found beautiful jewelry and clothing for $10 and under. Remember, when we shop from Amazon, we aren’t helping commerce at home. Support our local shops, both older and new, and see how much our local business community appreciates your dollars. When you shop local, you’re literally helping these “Mom and Pop’s” put presents under the tree for their own “little people” — it’s almost like giving to charity and shopping for your loved ones at the same time.

Decide a social calendar, schedule what matters most to you and fill in your “extras” from there. Love the tree lighting? Commit to that. Love your committee luncheon? Put that on your calendar — not so sure you have time to meet with a friend you see daily? Don’t sweat it. Pick the holiday events that feed your soul and make sure you leave enough time for going to the gym, eating healthfully and relaxing. Overextending ourselves during the holidays out of guilt or obligation feeds those lower vibrations that make us sick and weary. We don’t have to host every cookie exchange or be present at every city function … unless you’re the Mayor — then that’s probably a job requirement!

Map out your dietary needs, make copies, send them to everyone you know (Ok — perhaps simply text them ahead of time to those who will be serving you food as a polite thing to do for your hosts) and stick to them! Last year I made myself sick by compromising my diet. I ate gluten-free, but I had dairy, an overabundance of sugar, fat and salt — by the time New Year’s came around I was so depressed, bloated, sluggish and just generally toxic, that I barely enjoyed the beauty of the season! This year, I am not compromising my health. It’s a mental shift to not eat the sugar cookie that you’ve just decorated or to not drink the organic, hot chocolate that everyone is raving about, BUT, nothing is worth your health (or mine), and with discipline and positive self-talk, you can create a fulfilling food holiday without making yourself sick.

The holidays should be a joyful time, filled with love, compassion, wonderment and a reminder of our personal faith. When we fill every single spare moment of our holidays by overextending ourselves financially and emotionally, it’s hard to allow any of those positive feelings to come into our home and hearts. Boundaries aren’t meant to restrict us, they are meant to help us reserve the energy we have for the people and the life events that matter most.

Good luck out there and Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and Happy (almost) New Year. We’ll see you amid the fun.