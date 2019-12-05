OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Dec. 06
Weather  35.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Express checkout lane dispute sparks supermarket brawl

Authorities say two women brawled in a New Jersey supermarket after one accused the other of having too many items in an express checkout lane. (Stock image)

Authorities say two women brawled in a New Jersey supermarket after one accused the other of having too many items in an express checkout lane. (Stock image)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 5, 2019 11:55 p.m.

HOWELL, N.J. — Authorities say two women brawled in a New Jersey supermarket after one accused the other of having too many items in an express checkout lane.

The fight at the ShopRite in Howell broke out shortly before noon Thursday.

Authorities say a 43-year-old Brick woman was challenged by a 45-year-old Howell woman over the number of items she had in the express checkout. Their verbal dispute soon turned physical, with both women allegedly throwing punches and biting each other.

Witnesses said the Brick woman also scratched and bit the leg of a 43-year-old Freehold Township woman who tried to intervene. All three women were treated for minor injuries.

The two women involved in the fight were both charged with disorderly conduct. The Brick woman was also charged with simple assault.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Flower shop owner accused of stealing plants from cemetery
Woman switches tags to get $1,800 in electronics for $3.70
New Jersey man accused of owing nearly $88K in tolls, fees
Arizona in Brief: Social media helps nab 2 Marana teens for vandalizing
Arizona in Brief: Man accused of killing his wife and daughter in Pima County

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries