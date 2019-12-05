Express checkout lane dispute sparks supermarket brawl
HOWELL, N.J. — Authorities say two women brawled in a New Jersey supermarket after one accused the other of having too many items in an express checkout lane.
The fight at the ShopRite in Howell broke out shortly before noon Thursday.
Authorities say a 43-year-old Brick woman was challenged by a 45-year-old Howell woman over the number of items she had in the express checkout. Their verbal dispute soon turned physical, with both women allegedly throwing punches and biting each other.
Witnesses said the Brick woman also scratched and bit the leg of a 43-year-old Freehold Township woman who tried to intervene. All three women were treated for minor injuries.
The two women involved in the fight were both charged with disorderly conduct. The Brick woman was also charged with simple assault.
