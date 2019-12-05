Enjoy a Frontier Christmas at Sharlot Hall Museum, Dec. 7
Enjoy a traditional holiday experience and discover a Frontier Christmas at Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 W. Gurley St. in Prescott from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Savor warm cookies and hot cider as you listen to classic holiday carols, hear tales of frontier Prescott as told by living history interpreters and admire the luminarias, handmade decorations and vintage trimmings on the Governor's Mansion tree.
Make your own Victorian holiday ornaments and complete your gift list at the museum store full of unique items and treasures.
This event begins immediately following the Courthouse Lighting Ceremony.
Admission is $5 and children 17 and under are free.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event
