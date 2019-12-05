Come see the Prescott Christmas Parade, Dec. 7
The Prescott Chamber of Commerce and presenting sponsor, Findlay Auto Group proudly presents the 37th annual Christmas Parade in downtown Prescott from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.
This years’ theme will be “An Ugly Sweater Christmas", so make sure you put on your ugliest sweater!
For more information, call 928-445-2000 or visit prescott.org.
Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Prescott Chamber of Commerce bundling up for ‘Ugly Sweater Christmas’ Dec. 7.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event
