Come see the Prescott Christmas Parade, Dec. 7

The Prescott Chamber of Commerce and presenting sponsor, Findlay Auto Group proudly presents the 37th annual Christmas Parade in downtown Prescott from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.

This years’ theme will be “An Ugly Sweater Christmas", so make sure you put on your ugliest sweater!

For more information, call 928-445-2000 or visit prescott.org.

