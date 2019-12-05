Celebrate the season with some 'Holiday Magic', Dec. 7

Prescott Chorale under the direction of Dennis House presents "Holiday Magic" at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane in Prescott with two performances at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.

This event features the beautiful music of Christmas featuring guest artist, Gary Arbuthnot, in a selection for flute and Chorus and Benjamin Britten’s Ceremony of Carols showcasing the magic of voices accompanied by the harp.

Show up early and enjoy the Caroling 30 Minutes Prior to the concert.

For more information, visit prescottchorale.org.

