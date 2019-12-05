OFFERS
Celebrate the season with some 'Holiday Magic', Dec. 7

Prescott Chorale under the direction of Dennis House presents "Holiday Magic" at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane in Prescott with two performances at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. (Stock image)

Prescott Chorale under the direction of Dennis House presents "Holiday Magic" at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane in Prescott with two performances at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. (Stock image)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: December 5, 2019 2:08 p.m.

Prescott Chorale under the direction of Dennis House presents "Holiday Magic" at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane in Prescott with two performances at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.

This event features the beautiful music of Christmas featuring guest artist, Gary Arbuthnot, in a selection for flute and Chorus and Benjamin Britten’s Ceremony of Carols showcasing the magic of voices accompanied by the harp.

Show up early and enjoy the Caroling 30 Minutes Prior to the concert.

Click here to purchase tickets online. For more information, visit prescottchorale.org.

