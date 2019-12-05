OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Dec. 05
Weather  37.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Celebrate Christmas frontier style in 1864

Misty Guille demonstrates how to use a Washington Press during Sharlot Hall Museum's Frontier Christmas in Prescott. This particular Washington Press was used to print the Sacramento Bee around 1867. (Courier file)

Misty Guille demonstrates how to use a Washington Press during Sharlot Hall Museum's Frontier Christmas in Prescott. This particular Washington Press was used to print the Sacramento Bee around 1867. (Courier file)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: December 5, 2019 8:06 p.m.

photo

Todd Weber playing mountain man Pauline Weaver, talks to the crowd about the life of his character during the Frontier Christmas Open House at Sharlot Hall Museum in Prescott. (Courier file)

Travel back in time at the Sharlot Hall Museum after the courthouse lighting Saturday, Dec. 7, for the 24th annual Frontier Christmas Open House.

“Period ambiance will delight seasoned holiday visitors in Prescott, a community known since 1989 as Arizona’s Christmas City,” according to a news release from Ken Leja, museum media and marketing manager. "A gift to visitors and locals alike includes a wonderful array of entertainment and holiday fare to tempt one’s palate and immerse you in the holiday spirit.”

The festivities begin at 6 p.m. with traditional, period-style decorations as well as luminarias and lanterns throughout the grounds to brighten the evening as well as hot cider and holiday cookies served at the frontier mercantile, a roaring fire in the Sharlot Hall building and carolers on campus.

The season’s ambiance includes an old-fashioned Christmas tree, turn-of-the-century toys and holiday decorations along with period-costumed living interpreters who will have stories of Christmas past in the museum’s historic buildings such as Fort Misery, the Ranch House, the Frémont House and the Governor’s Mansion, which is the evening’s centerpiece and features living history interpreters decorating a territorial Christmas tree from Prescott’s earliest days. The interpreters will answer questions about the mansion, the creation of the Arizona Territory and the first holiday celebrations.

“Celebrating Christmas was just becoming popular in the 1860s, and most decorations were hand made, even on the East Coast. In Prescott, decorations consisted mostly of hand made presents for the children of the few families living in the area,” the release states. “The Mansion’s holiday tree will be decorated with ornaments taken from a description Sharlot Hall (herself) wrote, which was based on recollections of pioneers who had been a part of the community’s first celebrations in 1865.”

The Lawler Exhibit Building will have local groups performing traditional period music and sing-a-long Christmas carols, the West Gallery will present an opportunity to create vintage style ornaments and decorations and view a Christmas puppet play, the print shop will have old-fashioned holiday greeting cards and the Victorian Bashford House and museum store will be open until 8:30 p.m.

Sharlot Hall Museuem is located at 415 W. Gurley St., admission is $5 for adults and free for youth. For more information, visit www.sharlothallmuseum.org.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Sharlot Hall Museum sets Frontier Christmas Open House
Sharlot Hall Museum celebrates Frontier Christmas Saturday after courthouse lighting
‘Frontier Christmas’: Escape to turn-of-century Prescott
Celebrate Christmas frontier style
Take a trip to Christmas Past at Prescott's Sharlot Hall Museum

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries