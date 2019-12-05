OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Dec. 05
Weather  37.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona prison guard union says cell door locks still broken

Shaun Holland, an associate deputy warden at the Lewis Prison west of Phoenix, speaks at a news conference about broken door locks at at the prison, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 in Phoenix. Holland filed a whistleblower complaint this week that said the Corrections Department was allowing false records to be created showing cell locks were repaired when no repairs were made. (AP Photo/Bob Christie)

Shaun Holland, an associate deputy warden at the Lewis Prison west of Phoenix, speaks at a news conference about broken door locks at at the prison, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 in Phoenix. Holland filed a whistleblower complaint this week that said the Corrections Department was allowing false records to be created showing cell locks were repaired when no repairs were made. (AP Photo/Bob Christie)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 5, 2019 9:52 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, December 5, 2019 10:39 PM

PHOENIX — Members of Arizona's corrections officers union and a whistleblower who came forward this week on Thursday said door locks are still broken at a major prison west of Phoenix and the Department of Corrections is allowing records showing they are being fixed to be falsified.

Carlos Garcia, executive director of the Arizona Correctional Peace Officers Association, said at a news conference that high-level department administrators are allowing the cover-up of faulty locks at the Lewis Prison in Buckeye and need to be ousted. He said new prisons director David Shinn needs to clean house so inmates, staff and the public can be ensured of safety.

“The public is in absolute danger. Staff are in even worse danger,” Garcia said. “It’s unacceptable. They were supposed to fix the doors. Have they done it? Absolutely not.”

The whistleblower, Shaun Holland, is an associate deputy warden at the prison. He said only a small percentage of work orders for broken cell door locking mechanisms are actually completed.

“When the door crews are going out and looking at the doors, yes they are working on some of them, but the vast majority of them they are not working on,” Holland said.

Ducey told reporters at an unrelated event Thursday that Shinn is off to a solid start and disputed that fixing the problems with broken cell locks that triggered a major investigation this spring isn't at the top of his list.

“Of course these locks are a top priority,” Ducey said. “We want our prisons to be safe, not only for our correctional officers but for our inmates. We realize that we have an issue around these locks and we're addressing it, not only with new doors but with additional resources.”

But Holland and Garcia disputed that and Ducey's statement that he trusts the information he's getting from Shinn despite the whistleblower's complaint.

“He’s supposed to be given the truth. And the agency heads are supposed to convey to him exactly what is going on,” Holland said. “It’s unfortunate he’s not getting the truth.”

Holland urged Ducey to come to the prison and see the problems for himself.

Prison reform activist Donna Hamm also attended the news conference and called for an independent monitor with authority to conduct unannounced prison inspections and report directly to the governor. She said videos showing prisoners getting out of their cells that were obtained by Phoenix television station ABC15 earlier this year had made the state a “laughing stock.”

"“Here we are again on a situation involving locks, which should be fundamental to any prison system,” Hamm said.

The TV report prompted Ducey to launch an investigation. Longtime Corrections Department Director Charles Ryan retired a month after a report by two retired state Supreme Court justices was released in August.

That report found locks failed for years at the Lewis prison, leading to beatings of prisoners and guards and that Ryan failed to appreciate the seriousness of the problem until he saw broadcast video of an assault. One prisoner was killed in an assault and two guards severely beaten in incidents related to the faulty door locks.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona transferring inmates from prison cells secured by only padlocks
Gov. Ducey tabs David Shinn as Arizona’s next head of prisons
2 Arizona prisons need $46M for locks, fire alarms
Chief Justices: DOC remains ‘surprisingly uninformed’ on nonfunctioning cell locks

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries