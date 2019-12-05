OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Dec. 05
Weather  45.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona man accused of poisoning store foods with bleach, hydrogen peroxide

David Clare Lohr is accused of pouring bleach or hydrogen peroxide on food items at seven different Phoenix area stores. (Arizona Attorney General's Office)

David Clare Lohr is accused of pouring bleach or hydrogen peroxide on food items at seven different Phoenix area stores. (Arizona Attorney General's Office)

Originally Published: December 5, 2019 4:47 p.m.

PHOENIX – Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a State Grand Jury indicted David Clare Lohr for his alleged involvement in tampering with food items at multiple retail stores within the Phoenix metropolitan area.

The indictment alleges between October 1, 2018 and October 29, 2018, Lohr tampered with food items at seven different Valley stores. At some of the locations, Lohr is accused of pouring bleach or hydrogen peroxide on the food items. The stores were located in Tempe, Scottsdale, Phoenix, and Chandler.

It is believed the tampered food was discovered prior to anyone consuming the items. No individuals have reported any illness associated with the consumption of the tampered items.

Lohr is facing 10 felony counts, including one count of criminal damage, and nine counts of adding poison or other harmful substance to food, drink or medicine.

Lohr was first arrested in October of 2018, and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office charged him with criminal damage. After Lohr was released from custody, he went to California. In February 2019, the FBI arrested him for allegedly tampering with consumer products. Lohr is currently in federal custody. The Attorney General’s Office has placed a retainer on Lohr. Once his federal case concludes, he will be transferred back to Arizona to answer for his state charges.

Information provided by Arizona Attorney General's Office.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Man arrested on suspicion of food tampering at Target store
Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
Phoenix mother accused of using 13-year-old daughter to hide cocaine
Leader of Phoenix-based drug ring indicted for sale, distribution of fentanyl
50-count indictment alleges $4.75M oil investment scam

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries