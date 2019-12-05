65th annual Courthouse Lighting, Dec. 7
Originally Published: December 5, 2019 5 a.m.
The Prescott Chamber of Commerce presents the 65th annual Courthouse Lighting at Yavapai County Courthouse Square, 120 S. Cortez St. in Prescott from 6 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Bring the whole family out for this free event and watch as the entire Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza is lit up by magical lights.
