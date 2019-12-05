65th annual Courthouse Lighting, Dec. 7

The Prescott Chamber of Commerce presents the 65th annual Courthouse Lighting at Yavapai County Courthouse Square, 120 S. Cortez St. in Prescott from 6 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Bring the whole family out for this free event and watch as the entire Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza is lit up by magical lights.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event