$300 reward for information on stolen trailer

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is asking the public for help in catching a trailer thief.

A white, 5x8 enclosed single-axle Look trailer was stolen from the Granville subdivision in Prescott Valley between July 27 and July 29 and is still missing, according to Yavapai Silent Witness coordinator Chris Wilson.

At the time of the theft, the trailer contained numerous construction tools, including a red 3000-watt Honda generator, a Hitachi EC2510E dual tank air compressor, a Metabo VB16Y electric rebar bender, a yellow Stabula laser level with tripod legs and measuring stick, a green Wacker jumping jack, a Makita worm drive circular saw, a Ryobi corded drill and a Grip-Rite framing nail gun.

The trailer had a temporary license plate affixed on the back of it and the company’s logo, Arizona Agtech Inc., was painted on each side. The trailer has been entered into the national database as stolen. The approximate total loss to the victim was $11,136.

Anyone who provides information leading to an arrest in this case is eligible for a $300 cash reward. To earn the reward, the tip must be made to Yavapai Silent Witness by calling 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls are anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.