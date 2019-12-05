OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Dec. 05
Weather  45.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

$300 reward for information on stolen trailer

A white, 5x8 enclosed single-axle Look trailer was stolen from the Granville subdivision in Prescott Valley in late July, 2019. Police are asking for help in finding the trailer. (PVPD/Courtesy)

A white, 5x8 enclosed single-axle Look trailer was stolen from the Granville subdivision in Prescott Valley in late July, 2019. Police are asking for help in finding the trailer. (PVPD/Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 5, 2019 7:19 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is asking the public for help in catching a trailer thief.

A white, 5x8 enclosed single-axle Look trailer was stolen from the Granville subdivision in Prescott Valley between July 27 and July 29 and is still missing, according to Yavapai Silent Witness coordinator Chris Wilson.

At the time of the theft, the trailer contained numerous construction tools, including a red 3000-watt Honda generator, a Hitachi EC2510E dual tank air compressor, a Metabo VB16Y electric rebar bender, a yellow Stabula laser level with tripod legs and measuring stick, a green Wacker jumping jack, a Makita worm drive circular saw, a Ryobi corded drill and a Grip-Rite framing nail gun.

The trailer had a temporary license plate affixed on the back of it and the company’s logo, Arizona Agtech Inc., was painted on each side. The trailer has been entered into the national database as stolen. The approximate total loss to the victim was $11,136.

Anyone who provides information leading to an arrest in this case is eligible for a $300 cash reward. To earn the reward, the tip must be made to Yavapai Silent Witness by calling 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls are anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries