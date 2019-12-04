Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters holds annual Gala

Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters held its annual Grand Gala Dinner and Live Auction Nov. 16 at The Prescott Resort.

The crowd of nearly 300 enjoyed the music of the Embry-Riddle Jazz Band and singer Rebecca Lane while learning about the mission to Defend the Potential of Yavapai County’s children.

Grossing $301,000, the gala is the largest fundraiser for YBBBS. Funds were donated through ticket sales, sponsorships, matching funds from generous community donors, auction item sales, the Dueling Bartenders contest with Barry Barbe of El Gato Azul and Skyler Reeves of The Barley Hound, as well as the downtown artist contest, held in support of the gala.

YBBBS Executive Director Erin Mabery extends her gratitude to the community for donating auction items and funds to make this a successful event, with special thanks to Perry and Sandy Massie, as well as the agency’s board of directors, staff, gala volunteers and sponsors who supported it.

The gala is an intricate event with months of planning involved. It would not be a successful event without the guiding hand of the Gala Committee, chaired by local business owner Tracy Homer of The French Hen Boutique.

Community leaders also made the night a success for the YBBBS children, including Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli, who served as auctioneer, and Greg Ellingham of Findlay Toyota, the evening’s emcee.

The agency also deeply appreciates the time and talent of Prescott Unified School District and Mingus Union High School art students and teachers for creating 36 hot air balloons for gala decorations and sales.

Kim Ryder received the most votes of the YBBBS Prescott Downtown Artist Contest that was held in conjunction with the gala.

Since 1971, YBBBS has served over 11,000 county children and their families, providing Big Brothers and Sisters to inspire their potential. With over 140 children on the current wait list, much work remains. Learn how you can help a local child at azbigs.org.

Information provided by Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters.