OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Dec. 04
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters holds annual Gala

YBBBS Executive Director Erin Mabery reads the Dr. Seuss classic “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” to Little Sister Julie during the gala. (YBBBS/Courtesy)

YBBBS Executive Director Erin Mabery reads the Dr. Seuss classic “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” to Little Sister Julie during the gala. (YBBBS/Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 4, 2019 7:18 p.m.

Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters held its annual Grand Gala Dinner and Live Auction Nov. 16 at The Prescott Resort.

The crowd of nearly 300 enjoyed the music of the Embry-Riddle Jazz Band and singer Rebecca Lane while learning about the mission to Defend the Potential of Yavapai County’s children.

Grossing $301,000, the gala is the largest fundraiser for YBBBS. Funds were donated through ticket sales, sponsorships, matching funds from generous community donors, auction item sales, the Dueling Bartenders contest with Barry Barbe of El Gato Azul and Skyler Reeves of The Barley Hound, as well as the downtown artist contest, held in support of the gala.

YBBBS Executive Director Erin Mabery extends her gratitude to the community for donating auction items and funds to make this a successful event, with special thanks to Perry and Sandy Massie, as well as the agency’s board of directors, staff, gala volunteers and sponsors who supported it.

The gala is an intricate event with months of planning involved. It would not be a successful event without the guiding hand of the Gala Committee, chaired by local business owner Tracy Homer of The French Hen Boutique.

Community leaders also made the night a success for the YBBBS children, including Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli, who served as auctioneer, and Greg Ellingham of Findlay Toyota, the evening’s emcee.

The agency also deeply appreciates the time and talent of Prescott Unified School District and Mingus Union High School art students and teachers for creating 36 hot air balloons for gala decorations and sales.

Kim Ryder received the most votes of the YBBBS Prescott Downtown Artist Contest that was held in conjunction with the gala.

Since 1971, YBBBS has served over 11,000 county children and their families, providing Big Brothers and Sisters to inspire their potential. With over 140 children on the current wait list, much work remains. Learn how you can help a local child at azbigs.org.

Information provided by Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters Grand Gala and Auction
Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts sold-out gala
Big Brothers/Big Sisters announces 'Grand Gala'
YBBBS annual dinner/dance and auction is Nov. 22
Big Brothers Big Sisters annual bash is Nov. 10

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries