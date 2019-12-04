Study Session: Prescott Valley Council to discuss town’s financial report, hear update on road expansions

The Prescott Valley Town Council will discuss the town’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR), hear an update from the Public Works Department regarding roadway expansion projects, and consider revising the town’s financial policies when it meets for a study session on Thursday, Dec. 5.

At 5:25 p.m. in the Public Library Auditorium, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., council will decide whether it should vote to submit the town’s fiscal year 2018-2019 CAFR to the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for GFOA approval.

The vote would occur at council’s next regularly scheduled meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, in the library’s auditorium.

Each year, Prescott Valley’s Management Services Department submits the town’s budget to an independent auditor.

During Thursday’s meeting, Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Michael Lauzon of the Phoenix-based firm HeinfeldMeech will present the results of his firm’s audit of Prescott Valley’s FY 2018-2019 budget.

The town reports that its Management Services Department has received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the GFOA for its CAFRs in each of the past 22 years.

After the CAFR discussion, council will hear from Public Works Director Norm Davis, who will give an update on roadway expansion projects in town.

To conclude, council will discuss the Prescott Valley Management Services Department’s proposal to update existing financial policies to stay current with GFOA’s best-practices recommendations. These recommendations are made to keep Prescott Valley in line with Arizona state statutes and federal regulations, as well as with other comparable towns/cities.

Management Services will propose a revision to Town Policy No. 4-02 – Budget Amendments and Town Policy No. 4-05 – Fiscal Planning and Management.

If later approved by council, these revisions would allow the town’s departments to transfer money between budget line items without prior approval from Management Services or Town Manager Larry Tarkowski, provided each department ultimately meets its total yearly budget goals.