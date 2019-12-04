OFFERS
Pro Picks: Cowboys at Bears — Two .500 teams mired in disappointment
NFL

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass under pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) in a game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (Ron Jenkins/AP)

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass under pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) in a game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (Ron Jenkins/AP)

BARRY WILNER, AP Pro Football Writer
Originally Published: December 4, 2019 11:03 p.m.

It’s difficult to determine which 6-6 team has flopped more this season, the Cowboys or Bears.

Maybe Thursday night’s matchup at Soldier Field will give us a clue.

Dallas, at least, is in position to make the playoffs, albeit as the winner of the weak NFC East. With Philadelphia ravaged by injuries and also underachieving, the Cowboys have a one-game lead.

Chicago, however, is stuck behind NFC North leader Green Bay (9-3) and Minnesota (8-4), and needs a massive turnaround on offense to have any shot at the postseason.

Remember, both teams won their divisions last year.

The Cowboys have lost three of their past four games.

“Talk is cheap right? We’ve talked a lot,” quarterback Dak Prescott says. “We’ve talked a bunch and got ourselves right to where we are. In a moment like this I say hell with the talking and I’m going to do more. I’m going to work harder, and if you’re a young guy looking for somebody to figure it out, how to do it, yeah, look at me and some of these other guys. Because that’s exactly what we’re doing — putting our head down focusing and doubling down on ourselves.”

We’re hardly ready to double down on Dallas, No. 14 in the AP Pro32. The Cowboys are 3-point favorites over No. 16 Chicago.

COWBOYS, 17-16

photo

KNOCKOUT POOL: Green Bay imported some snow to New Jersey and did right by us. This time we venture to the Lone Star state for the TEXANS.

No. 30 Detroit (plus 13) at No. 10 Minnesota

Vikings are super annoyed at losing tight games to good teams. Lions aren’t good.

BEST BET: VIKINGS, 33-10

No. 11 Tennessee (minus 3) at No. 17 Oakland

Last shot for Raiders to do something special before heading to Sin City.

UPSET SPECIAL: RAIDERS, 27-23

No. 6 (tie) Kansas City (plus 3 1-2) at No. 5 New England

If Patriots truly are in trouble, they will lose this one.

PATRIOTS, 20-17

No. 1 Baltimore (minus 6) at No. 9 Buffalo

Don’t underestimate Bills, who can stamp themselves as big-timers here.

RAVENS: 23-21

No. 2 Seattle (minus 1) at No. 12 Los Angeles Rams

Seahawks will stamp themselves as big-timers with this victory.

SEAHAWKS, 23-21

No. 3 San Francisco (plus 2 1-2) at No. 4 New Orleans

Tough schedule could plummet Niners from unbeaten to sixth seed.

SAINTS, 21-16

No. 13 Pittsburgh (minus 2) at No. 24 (tie) Arizona

Mike Tomlin is doing some of his best coaching work.

STEELERS, 20-16

No. 29 Washington (plus 13) at No. 6 (tie) Green Bay

Don’t be fooled by Washington’s consecutive wins. Packers won’t be.

PACKERS, 30-13

No. 20 Carolina (plus 3) at No. 28 Atlanta

Ron Rivera fired, Dan Quinn on hot seat. Go with ...

FALCONS, 26-17

No. 26 Miami (plus 5 1-2) at No. 27 New York Jets

FitzMagic returns to Meadowlands. Wonder if he’ll be welcomed.

JETS, 22-20

No. 31 New York Giants (plus 9) at No. 18 Philadelphia (Monday night)

Eli’s coming back? Won’t matter, though Eagles are struggling.

EAGLES, 30-16

No. 23 Denver (plus 9) at No. 8 Houston

Could be trap game for Houston between Patriots and Titans.

TEXANS, 20-18

No. 32 Cincinnati (plus 9) at No. 21 Cleveland

Cleveland already fell into trap of overconfidence (and revenge).

BROWNS, 29-24

No. 15 Indianapolis (plus 3) at No. 19 Tampa Bay

Two very confounding squads. Colts desperately need this one.

COLTS, 26-23

No. 22 Los Angeles Chargers (minus 3) at No. 24 (tie) Jacksonville

Chargers can’t get out of their own way, Jags have discord.

JAGUARS, 17-16

2019 RECORD

Last Week: 10-6 against spread, 8-8 straight up.

Season Totals: 103-86-2 against spread, 116-73-1 straight up.

Best Bet: 10-3 against spread, 11-2 straight up.

Upset special: 7-6 against spread, 7-6 straight up.

