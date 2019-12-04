Prescott Valley police receive mental health training thanks to donation

In September 2019, the Town of Prescott Valley joined the “One Mind Pledge,” a campaign which seeks to ensure successful interactions between police officers and persons affected by mental illness.

The initiative focuses on uniting local communities, public safety organizations, and mental health organizations so that the three become “of one mind,” through partnerships, training and policy.

To carry this out, the 100 Club of Arizona recently presented a check for $4,000 to the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) to finance classes for police personnel to be trained in mental health and officer resiliency, including mental health first aid training.

Mental health first aid is a skills-based training course that teaches participants about mental health and substance-use issues so as to improve outcomes when officers are involved with community members.

The donation allowed the department to have all of its sworn personnel be trained.



For almost 50 years, the 100 Club of Arizona has provided immediate financial assistance to families of public safety officers and firefighters who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty, and to provide resources to enhance their safety and welfare.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.