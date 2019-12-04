OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Dec. 04
Weather  50.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Valley police receive mental health training thanks to donation

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: December 4, 2019 5:29 p.m.

In September 2019, the Town of Prescott Valley joined the “One Mind Pledge,” a campaign which seeks to ensure successful interactions between police officers and persons affected by mental illness.

The initiative focuses on uniting local communities, public safety organizations, and mental health organizations so that the three become “of one mind,” through partnerships, training and policy.

To carry this out, the 100 Club of Arizona recently presented a check for $4,000 to the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) to finance classes for police personnel to be trained in mental health and officer resiliency, including mental health first aid training.

Mental health first aid is a skills-based training course that teaches participants about mental health and substance-use issues so as to improve outcomes when officers are involved with community members.

The donation allowed the department to have all of its sworn personnel be trained.

For almost 50 years, the 100 Club of Arizona has provided immediate financial assistance to families of public safety officers and firefighters who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty, and to provide resources to enhance their safety and welfare.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott Valley joins ‘One Mind Pledge’ campaign for community cooperation, awareness of mental illness
Project manager appointed for mental health first aid, suicide intervention training
$250,000 grant to help YCSO address mental health issues
PV officers to train for response to disabled citizens<BR>
PV officers to train for response to disabled citizens<BR>

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries