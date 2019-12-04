Prescott Valley Festival of Lights, Parade set for Dec. 6

Prescott Valley’s 2019 Holiday Festival of Lights, Parade and Create-a-Tree Display festivities kick off at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and last through the early evening hours at the Civic Center, 7501 Skoog Blvd.

The town tradition begins in the amphitheater with holiday songs sung by the Coyote Springs Elementary School, Bradshaw Mountain Middle School and Franklin Phonetic choirs from 5 to 5:30.

At 5:45, Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta will give a holiday message, followed at 6 by Chamber of Commerce CEO Marnie Uhl’s telling of “The Night Before Christmas.”

The Light Parade starts at 6:15. Afterward, families and others can visit and take photos with Santa, as well as view the Create-A-Tree display in the Prescott Valley Library, 7401 Skoog Blvd.

For more information about holiday events in Prescott Valley, call the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce at 928-772-8857 or visit pvchamber.org.