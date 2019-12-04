Prescott National Cemetery to host ‘Wreaths Across America’ ceremony Dec. 14

The Prescott National Cemetery is hosting its annual wreath-laying ceremony with Wreaths Across America on Saturday, Dec. 14, according to a release.

The event at Prescott National Cemetery, 500 Highway 89 North, is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Visitors are asked to park at the nearby Northern Arizona VA Health Care System building. A free shuttle service begins at 8:30 a.m. with the last shuttle leaving for the cemetery at 9:45 a.m.

For more information about the parking and shuttle service, contact Darren Driggs at 253-973-2867, or email pncwaa@gmail.com. Becky DuRocher is also available at 928-445-4860, ext. 7569.

BACKGROUND

Today, volunteers place holiday wreaths to honor and remember America’s veterans at more than 100 VA national cemeteries, in addition to Arlington National Cemetery and state veteran cemeteries, as part of the annual Wreaths Across America event.

“This annual tribute to our nation’s veterans is more than just a patriotic activity,” said Srey Austin, director of the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. “Wreaths Across America is an opportunity for VA to partner with key organizations as we honor those laid to rest in VA’s cemeteries.”

Burial in a VA national cemetery is open to all members of the armed forces and veterans who have met minimum active duty service requirements, as applicable by law and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable.

Members of the reserve components of the armed forces who die while on active duty under certain circumstances or who die while on training duty are also eligible for burial, as are service members and former service members who were eligible for retired pay at the time of their death.

Spouses, minor children and, under certain conditions, dependent unmarried adult children are also eligible for burial even if they predecease the veteran.