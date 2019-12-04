NAU slips up with 85-66 setback to UC Davis

FLAGSTAFF — The Northern Arizona University men’s basketball team were outscored by 19 points in the final 20 minutes of regulation and dropped its first home game of the season by an 85-66 margin vs. UC Davis on Wednesday evening at the Rolle Activity Center.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Lumberjacks and moves their overall record to 3-2. UC Davis improves to 3-7 following the victory.

NAU stayed close for the majority of the contest, but a 13-4 run by the Aggies to open the second half broke open a contest that was deadlocked 36-36 heading into halftime.

UC Davis was led throughout by senior Joe Mooney, who recorded a career-high 35 points on 12-of-16 shooting from the field and a perfect 6-fo-6 clip from the charity stripe. He was one of three players in double-figures for the Aggies, joined by Stefan Gonzalez (17) and Kennedy Koehler (10).

The Lumberjacks were led in defeat by sophomore Luke Avdalovic, who finished with a team-high 17 points. Fellow sophomore Cameron Shelton notched his fifth consecutive double-digit scoring effort with 11 and junior Bernie Andre chipped in 10.

The game was a tale of two halves for the Lumberjacks, who shot 37 percent in the second half, while UC Davis hit on 70.8 percent from the field over the final 20 minutes. This following an opening half of action which saw NAU lead by as many as four and trail by no more than eight.

The Lumberjacks close out their current run of home games with a special contest at the Toyota Findlay Center in Prescott Valley on Sunday, Dec. 8 against Omaha at 3 p.m. Tickets to Sunday’s game are available at NAUAthletics.com/Prescott.