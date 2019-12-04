Military responds to reports of shooting at Pearl Harbor
HONOLULU — The U.S. military says security forces are responding to reports of a shooting at a naval shipyard at Pearl Harbor, one of the Navy's major installations.
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam tweeted that there's an ongoing security incident at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard that began around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Honolulu firefighters were responding to the base, Capt. Scot Seguirant said.
It's not clear if there are injuries.
The shipyard is across the harbor from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which on Saturday will mark the 78th anniversary of the attack by Japan that propelled the U.S. into World War II.
Pearl Harbor houses the headquarters for the U.S. Pacific Fleet and is the home port for 10 destroyers and 15 submarines.
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
- City of Prescott preparing for snow storm; Holiday Light Parade canceled
- Storm-related power outages reported throughout quad-city area
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- City of Prescott preparing for snow storm; Holiday Light Parade canceled
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: