OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Dec. 04
Weather  44.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Local Roundup: ERAU women’s basketball steamrolls SAGU by nearly 50 points
Local Sports

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: December 4, 2019 11:13 p.m.

It was basically the perfect night as six Embry-Riddle players scored in double digits, leading the Eagles to a 97-49 win over SAGU on Wednesday. The Eagles were in complete control throughout the entire contest and recorded 25 points in each quarter except the last. Kamryn Brown led ERAU with 21 points to go with eight boards while Melissa Pfeifer tallied a double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds. Haley Villegas (15 pts), Amber Rollins (12 pts), Susie Reynoso (12 pts) and McKenna Klecker (10 pts) got in on the fun as well, helping the Eagles shoot 50% from the field. Embry-Riddle now improves to 7-2 on the season and will face Indiana Wesleyan on Monday, Dec. 16, at home. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Starters propel ERAU men’s basketball to win over SAGU

A balanced effort from all five Embry-Riddle starters led the team to a 92-79 road victory over SAGU on Wednesday. When it came to buckets, Gilbert Ibarra had the hot hand as the senior guard dropped 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting (3-of-3 from 3-pt territory) to go with seven rebounds. Nick Johnson followed suit, registering 19 points, 10 boards and four assists. Trace Edmier (17 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast), Kaden Herbert (13 pts, 6 reb, 5 ast), and Dennis Pomazanov (9 pts, 5 reb, 3 ast) rounded out the starting lineup’s stellar performance. Embry-Riddle (3-5) will return home for a game against Rocky Mountain on Monday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m.

Prescott’s John Gunby honored with Southwest PGA Patriot Award

John Gunby, PGA Life Member, is the recipient of the Southwest PGA Patriot Award, which bestows special recognition on a PGA Professional who personifies patriotism through the game of golf and demonstrates unwavering commitment and dedication to the men and women who have valiantly served and protected the United States. Gunby has resided in Arizona his entire life as he was born in Tucson before settling in Prescott. His illustrious career as a golfer, assistant golf professional, head golf professional and director of golf under the PGA is well-documented and recognized by his peers. Gunby now focuses on teaching and coaching at Antelope Hills Golf Courses. Among his numerous awards in the Southwest PGA, Gunby was honored as the 2013 Southwest PGA Golf Professional of the Year. He was recently announced as an enshrinee of the 2019 Southwest PGA Hall of Fame.

Prep Wrestling

Bradshaw Multiple Meet

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019

Bradshaw Mountain High School

Team Results

Bradshaw Mountain 54, Lee Williams 18

Bradshaw Mountain 47, Seton 24

Lee Williams 48, Seton 18

Individual Results - Meet(Overall)

Bradshaw Mountain

106 lbs. - Ethan Rosson 2-0 (6-0)

113 lbs. - Sam Garrett 1-1 (4-2)

132 lbs. - Blake Huenemeyer 2-0 (6-0)

138 lbs. - Titus King 2-0 (3-1)

145 lbs. - David Medevielle 2-0 (6-0)

152 lbs. - Tyler Dilcher 1-1 (4-2)

160 lbs. - Nick Foshee 2-0 (6-0)

170 lbs. - Kaleb Hill 1-1 (3-3)

182 lbs. - Jacob Foshee 1-1 (4-2)

195 lbs. - George Scriven 0-2 (1-5)

220 lbs. - Mike Kelley 2-0 (6-0)

Hvywt - Peyton Hines 1-1 (5-1)

Records

Bradshaw Mountain (5-1overall)

Prescott Duals

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019

Prescott High School

Team Results

Chino Valley 57, Payson 19

Show Low 51, Chino Valley 27

Chino Valley 42, Prescott 37

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Local Rundown: Johnson scores 13 points, Embry-Riddle beats University of the Southwest
Local Roundup: Roughriders nab 3-1 victory over Otero
Embry-Riddle spikers go 3-2 in season-opening tournament
Prescott volleyball takes 2nd at Westwood invite
Mak scores 2 in 5-0 senior day rout of Sierra Nevada

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries