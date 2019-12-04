Local Roundup: ERAU women’s basketball steamrolls SAGU by nearly 50 points

It was basically the perfect night as six Embry-Riddle players scored in double digits, leading the Eagles to a 97-49 win over SAGU on Wednesday. The Eagles were in complete control throughout the entire contest and recorded 25 points in each quarter except the last. Kamryn Brown led ERAU with 21 points to go with eight boards while Melissa Pfeifer tallied a double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds. Haley Villegas (15 pts), Amber Rollins (12 pts), Susie Reynoso (12 pts) and McKenna Klecker (10 pts) got in on the fun as well, helping the Eagles shoot 50% from the field. Embry-Riddle now improves to 7-2 on the season and will face Indiana Wesleyan on Monday, Dec. 16, at home. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Starters propel ERAU men’s basketball to win over SAGU

A balanced effort from all five Embry-Riddle starters led the team to a 92-79 road victory over SAGU on Wednesday. When it came to buckets, Gilbert Ibarra had the hot hand as the senior guard dropped 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting (3-of-3 from 3-pt territory) to go with seven rebounds. Nick Johnson followed suit, registering 19 points, 10 boards and four assists. Trace Edmier (17 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast), Kaden Herbert (13 pts, 6 reb, 5 ast), and Dennis Pomazanov (9 pts, 5 reb, 3 ast) rounded out the starting lineup’s stellar performance. Embry-Riddle (3-5) will return home for a game against Rocky Mountain on Monday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m.

Prescott’s John Gunby honored with Southwest PGA Patriot Award

John Gunby, PGA Life Member, is the recipient of the Southwest PGA Patriot Award, which bestows special recognition on a PGA Professional who personifies patriotism through the game of golf and demonstrates unwavering commitment and dedication to the men and women who have valiantly served and protected the United States. Gunby has resided in Arizona his entire life as he was born in Tucson before settling in Prescott. His illustrious career as a golfer, assistant golf professional, head golf professional and director of golf under the PGA is well-documented and recognized by his peers. Gunby now focuses on teaching and coaching at Antelope Hills Golf Courses. Among his numerous awards in the Southwest PGA, Gunby was honored as the 2013 Southwest PGA Golf Professional of the Year. He was recently announced as an enshrinee of the 2019 Southwest PGA Hall of Fame.

Prep Wrestling

Bradshaw Multiple Meet

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019

Bradshaw Mountain High School

Team Results

Bradshaw Mountain 54, Lee Williams 18

Bradshaw Mountain 47, Seton 24

Lee Williams 48, Seton 18

Individual Results - Meet(Overall)

Bradshaw Mountain

106 lbs. - Ethan Rosson 2-0 (6-0)

113 lbs. - Sam Garrett 1-1 (4-2)

132 lbs. - Blake Huenemeyer 2-0 (6-0)

138 lbs. - Titus King 2-0 (3-1)

145 lbs. - David Medevielle 2-0 (6-0)

152 lbs. - Tyler Dilcher 1-1 (4-2)

160 lbs. - Nick Foshee 2-0 (6-0)

170 lbs. - Kaleb Hill 1-1 (3-3)

182 lbs. - Jacob Foshee 1-1 (4-2)

195 lbs. - George Scriven 0-2 (1-5)

220 lbs. - Mike Kelley 2-0 (6-0)

Hvywt - Peyton Hines 1-1 (5-1)

Records

Bradshaw Mountain (5-1overall)

Prescott Duals

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019

Prescott High School

Team Results

Chino Valley 57, Payson 19

Show Low 51, Chino Valley 27

Chino Valley 42, Prescott 37