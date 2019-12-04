OFFERS
Letter: Weather apps

Originally Published: December 4, 2019 7:31 p.m.

Editor:

Will there be rain and maybe also wind and snow?

Perhaps, I and my family are anxious to receive one or the other or all of the above weather conditions. What we have received in past years lacks what we need to overcome our drought problem we are experiencing here in Prescott, Arizona. Our family uses various weather apps downloaded on to our smartphones. We have been very, very disappointed with the weather results of these weather apps. Totally wrong most of the time. What a letdown when we are told, via their alerts and forecasts, to prepare for wind, rain and possibly snow to look out the window to see the sun shining.

Dusty Rhodes

Prescott

