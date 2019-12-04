Letter: Cowards?
Originally Published: December 4, 2019 7:33 p.m.
Editor:
George Hedge, in his letter of Nov. 27 must think that Courier readers are blind. He claims that his letter has nothing to do with being Democrat or Republican when in fact it is just another Trump hating cry baby we-lost-the-election double entendre full of insults.
Using his definition of “heroes and cowards,” everyone who supports Trump, including veterans and active military personnel, are cowards. That is untrue. In fact, the entire impeachment proceedings are run by cowards who are hate-filled Democrats.
Wayne Compton
Prescott
