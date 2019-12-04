Come see the annual Holiday Festival of Lights, Dec. 6
Originally Published: December 4, 2019 5 a.m.
The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce presents the annual Holiday Festival of Lights at the Prescott Valley Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd. starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6.
This is a free event for everyone featuring carolers, night light parade, tree lighting, visits with Santa and more!
Schedule of events are as follows:
- 5:00 p.m. - Holiday music presented by local schools
- 5:45 p.m. - Holiday message by Mayor Kell Palguta
- 5:50 p.m. - Night Before Christmas Reading with Marnie Uhl
- 6:00 p.m. - Lighting of the Civic Center
- 6:10 p.m. - Night Light Parade
- 6:30 p.m. - Visit Create-a-Tree (Prescott Valley Public Library)
- 6:30 p.m. - Visit and Photos with Santa (3rd floor Civic Center)
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event
Most Read
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
- City of Prescott preparing for snow storm; Holiday Light Parade canceled
- Major winter storm expected Wednesday through early Saturday: 1 to 2 feet of snow possible in mountains
- Storm-related power outages reported throughout quad-city area
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: