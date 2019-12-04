OFFERS
Wed, Dec. 04
Come see the annual Holiday Festival of Lights, Dec. 6

The annual Holiday Festival of Lights is being held at the Prescott Valley Civic Center featuring a night light parade, tree lighting, holiday music, visits with Santa and more on Friday Dec. 6. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: December 4, 2019 5 a.m.

The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce presents the annual Holiday Festival of Lights at the Prescott Valley Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd. starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6.

This is a free event for everyone featuring carolers, night light parade, tree lighting, visits with Santa and more!

Schedule of events are as follows:

  • 5:00 p.m. - Holiday music presented by local schools
  • 5:45 p.m. - Holiday message by Mayor Kell Palguta
  • 5:50 p.m. - Night Before Christmas Reading with Marnie Uhl
  • 6:00 p.m. - Lighting of the Civic Center
  • 6:10 p.m. - Night Light Parade
  • 6:30 p.m. - Visit Create-a-Tree (Prescott Valley Public Library)
  • 6:30 p.m. - Visit and Photos with Santa (3rd floor Civic Center)

