Hannah’s Heart benefits children of the Greater Prescott area, Dec. 6 - 8

Come see the play "Hannah's Heart" the heartwarming story of 10-year old Hannah Meadows who is determined to find a way to help provide Christmas gifts for her brothers and sisters at the Ruth Street Theater Dec. 6 through 8. (Hannah's Heart)

Come see the play "Hannah's Heart" the heartwarming story of 10-year old Hannah Meadows who is determined to find a way to help provide Christmas gifts for her brothers and sisters at the Ruth Street Theater Dec. 6 through 8. (Hannah's Heart)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: December 4, 2019 5 a.m.

Come see the second annual production of "Hannah's Heart" at the Ruth Street Theater, Prescott High School, 1050 Ruth Street. Performances are at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7 and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Adapted from the book written by Diane Iverson, playwright and director Melanie Ewbank brings the heartwarming story of 10-year old Hannah Meadows to life. It takes place in Prescott in December of 1935, the depth of the Great Depression, Hannah Meadows, is almost eleven, the oldest of five children, and she is determined to find a way to help provide Christmas gifts for her brothers and sisters. It's no small task, but she has determination and a plan.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and veterans and $10 for students. Children under the age of 5 are free when accompanied by a paid adult.

Proceeds benefit local organizations that support youth in the Quad-Cities area. This year's beneficiaries are PUSD's Family Resource Center, The Launch Pad Teen Center and Little Tree House.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit hannahsheartaz.org.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event

Prescott High School

