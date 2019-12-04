Get in the spirit of the season with 'In the Christmas Mood: A Holiday Music Spectacular, Dec. 6

Get in the spirit of the season with “In the Christmas Mood: A Holiday Music Spectacular” at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6.

A holiday favorite starring Brian Levario, Chach Snook, and Crystal Stark. The evening is filled with singing, dancing, live music, and holiday magic as the show pays homage to the classic Andy Williams and Bing Crosby Christmas specials. In the Christmas Mood features timeless treasures such as “Sleigh Ride,” “Here Comes Santa Claus,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and many more. Make it part of your holiday season to join us for the special Christmas treat.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

