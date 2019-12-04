Get in the spirit of the season with 'In the Christmas Mood: A Holiday Music Spectacular, Dec. 6
Get in the spirit of the season with “In the Christmas Mood: A Holiday Music Spectacular” at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6.
A holiday favorite starring Brian Levario, Chach Snook, and Crystal Stark. The evening is filled with singing, dancing, live music, and holiday magic as the show pays homage to the classic Andy Williams and Bing Crosby Christmas specials. In the Christmas Mood features timeless treasures such as “Sleigh Ride,” “Here Comes Santa Claus,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and many more. Make it part of your holiday season to join us for the special Christmas treat.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
- City of Prescott preparing for snow storm; Holiday Light Parade canceled
- Major winter storm expected Wednesday through early Saturday: 1 to 2 feet of snow possible in mountains
- Storm-related power outages reported throughout quad-city area
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: